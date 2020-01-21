A phantasmic ball handler and a physically imposing forward, Cameren Downs and Brayla Bogier neatly balance Colonial Forge’s equation on the basketball court. Off it, they’re enrolled in the same Statistics class.
“We make sure we help each other out with our homework,” Bogier said.
So Tuesday night probably wasn’t the first time that the duo has posted identical numbers. Bogier and Downs each contributed a game-high 22 points as the Eagles avenged their only local loss of the season with a 60–52 win over Brooke Point.
Both Bogier and Downs have played on the varsity team since their freshman season, when the Eagles captured the first state title in Stafford County history. For the past two campaigns, they’ve functioned as the centerpieces of Colonial Forge’s lineup.
“At this point, they know each other very well and it helps that they’re friends—but in the sense of a big and a small—they’re going to work together regardless,” Colonial Forge coach Lashaun Cook said.
After a sluggish start by both offenses Tuesday, Colonial Forge’s Jenna Grey connected on an NBA-distance 3-pointer that beat the buzzer and put the Eagles ahead 12–8 after one quarter. Grey finished with 12 points, all coming from beyond the arc.
For her part, Downs didn’t score in the opening period, apparently pacing herself for a 10-point outburst that followed in the second.
“I guess I have to warm up,” she said with a laugh. “I need an eight-minute warm-up to get my stuff together.”
Per usual, Bogier did steady work down low, scoring all but four of her 22 points in the paint. More often than not, it was Downs who found the decisive opening.
“When I’m down there posted up, especially with a mismatch, with her IQ as a point guard she’s going to see that and get me the ball,” Bogier said.
Eryka Avery and Zamaria Hutchinson had 13 points apiece for Brooke Point (7–5, 5–1), which trailed just 30–28 at halftime. The Black-Hawks took the floor without the services of head coach Adam Brown, who recently started a new job in D.C. and wasn’t able to arrive in time for Tuesday’s 5:15 p.m. tip.
“They’re used to hearing my voice in practice anyway,” Black-Hawks assistant coach Alex Goodman said.
Back on Dec. 6, Brooke Point handed Colonial Forge a rare Fredericksburg-area setback. “It stung, really bad,” Cook said of her team’s 54–53 loss.
Added Downs: “That last game was probably the worst game we’ve played so far this season.”
But Colonial Forge has grown in tangible ways since the holidays. Trips to She Got Game and the Boo Williams Classic exposed some of the Eagles’ weaknesses. After playing in those showcases, Colonial Forge has won four straight.
Tuesday’s effort revealed yet more opportunities for improvement, Cook said, particularly in the area of defensive rotation.
“We’re still growing,” she said. “We’re still learning ourselves and we’re not where I want us to be.”
|Brooke Point
|8
|20
|12
|12
|—
|52
|Colonial Forge
|12
|18
|19
|11
|—
|60
Brooke Point (7–6, 5–1): Eryka Avery 13, Dasia Hyslop 5, Ayanna Parker 11, Jaylin Pressley 10, Zamaria Hutchinson 13, Kylie Thuot 0, Camilla McKinney-Forbes 0. Totals: 21 7–10 50.
Colonial Forge (9–5, 6–1): Cameren Downs 22, Brayla Bogier 22, Jenna Grey 12, Avery Hartenstein 3, Riley Morrison 1, Le’Taysha Arrington 0. Totals: 23 9–14 60.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Avery 2, Parker); Colonial Forge 5 (Grey 4, Downs).
