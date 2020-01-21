Frenetic, frenzied and up-tempo are all accurate adjectives when describing the Eastern View girls basketball team’s style of play.
With just one player on their roster taller than 5-foot-10, the Cyclones like to put the pedal to the metal, whether they’re swarming to the ball on defense or attacking the basket in transition.
True to form, Eastern View swarmed, attacked and blew by homestanding Spotsylvania for a 70–35 Battlefield District victory on Tuesday night.
It was the sixth win in a row for the Cyclones (10–2 overall, 4–0 district), who haven’t lost since a 54–47 setback to Louisa in the Cyclone Classic championship game on Dec. 27.
“We know who we are,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “We’re a small team, but we’re very quick, very deep and very balanced. We have 12 players who I feel like I can basically plug-and-play at any time, so we’re always going to push the tempo.”
The Cyclones’ depth and balance were both on full display against the Knights (2–12, 0–4), as 11 of their 12 players reached the scoring column in a contest they had firm control of by halftime.
Junior guard Terese Greene led Eastern View with 15 points, seven of which came during a 17–0 run late in the second quarter.
Spotsylvania was paced by 16 points from junior guard Mariah Evans, 12 of which came in the second half. Senior guard Breana Donnell added 13 of her own.
|Eastern View
|20
|19
|22
|9
|—
|70
|Spotsylvania
|9
|11
|9
|6
|—
|35
Eastern View (10-2, 4-0): Makayla McCombs 4, Terese Greene 15, Anya Lawson 6, Trinity Washington 4, Sarah Hatfield 14, McKenna Warren 6, Gianna Gilmore 4, Cherish Strother 0, Destiny Washington 6, Christa Brown 2, Khloe Bowles 5, Montana Hoffman 4. Totals: 23 3-6 70.
Spotsylvania (2-12, 0-4): Haleigh Perkins 6, Breana Donnell 13, Emily Ewing 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Mariah Evans 16, Cat Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 0, Taylor Krouse 0. Totals: 14 5-7 35.
3-pointers: EV 1 (Greene). Spotsylvania 2 (Donnell, Evans).
