Organizers of the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon are still tentatively planning to hold the race May 17 in Fredericksburg, according to a statement released Friday.

While acknowledging the race could be postponed or canceled by coronavirus concerns between now and race day, organizers are offering registered runners several options. They can defer their entry to the 2021 race; participate in a “virtual race” of a distance of their choosing and receive a race T-shirt; or plan to run on race day.

Meanwhile, Saturday was scheduled to be the opening night of oval racing at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. That has been postponed indefinitely. The track’s next scheduled event is street racing on April 17.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments