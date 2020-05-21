Cheered on by spectators, runners approach the virtual finish line of the Semper 5ive, Historic Half and Devil Dog Double on Saturday near the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center. The runners included Tony Aquilar (above) being encouraged by Mandy McGee. The coronavirus forced cancellation of this year’s annual races, which were scheduled to be held last weekend. Registered runners were encouraged to individually complete their preferred distance by Thursday’s deadline in order to receive a commemorative T-shirt and medal.
