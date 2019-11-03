FROM STAFF REPORTS

Mark Hopely and Tracey Dzibela were the top finishers in Saturday’s Family Fun Cow Run 5k, the 11th race of the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix running series.

Hopely broke the tape with the top overall time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds. Dzibela bested the women’s field, crossing the finish line in 20 minutes and 18 seconds.

The finale race of the season will be the Fredericksburg Blue & Gray 1/2 Marathon on Dec. 8, beginning at 7:30 a.m. from Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg.

WOMEN

Overall: 1 Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 20:18; 2. Dana Mills, Stafford, 21:10; 3. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 21:20.

Athena: 1. Christine Holfinger, Fredericksburg, 26:32; 2. Wendy Schaeffer, Fredericksburg, 32:20; 3. Shahanna Saboe, Stafford, 33:09.

14–under: 1. Hailey Lemke, Fredericksburg, 22:09; 2. Scarlett Smith, Fredericksburg, 22:57; 3. Abigail Gould, Fredericksburg, 23:11.

15–19: 1. Lauren West, Fredericksburg, 35:50.

25–29: 1. Ashley Hall, Woodbridge, 21:57; 2. Nicole Simms, Spotsylvania 33:07; 3. Kirsten Brock, Bowling Green, 43:09.

30–34: 1. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg, 23:54; 2. Kendra Lively, Fredericksburg, 30:43; 3. Andrea Brock, Bowling Green, 43:09.

35–39: 1. Angela Williams, Fredericksburg, 22:53; 2. Julie Smith, Fredericksburg, 25:21; 3. Miranda Cover, Fredericksburg, 29:04.

40–44: 1. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 22:42; 2. Jackie Horning, Pewaukee, Wisc., 24:11

45–49: 1. Kristin Tidwell, King George, 27:24; 2. Karen Wingeart, King George, 28:58; 3. Amy Tergerson Kish, Fredericksburg, 40:26.

50–54: 1. Jenny Leupold, Fredericksburg, 23:08; 2. Amy Hunter, Spotsylvania, 25:51; 3. Susan Sinton, Fredericksburg, 26:22.

55–59: 1. Anne Anderson, Fredericksburg, 30:52; 2. Paulette Peradotto, Fredericksburg, 31:28; 3. Patricia McCormick, Fredericksburg, 32:08.

60–64: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 25:24; 2. Nancy Ball, Fredericksburg, 29:09.

70–over: 1. Bonnie Snoddy, Locust Grove, 39:52.

MEN

Overall: 1. Mark Hopely, Fredericksburg, 15:56; 2. Chris Pirch, Spotsylvania 16:08; 3. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 17:06.

Clydesdale: 1. James Rohr, Warrenton, 26:15; 2. Jeffrey Higgins, Fredericksburg, 29:52; 3. Edward Sinclair, Woodbridge, 31:50.

14–under: 1. Charles Schilling, Fredericksburg, 18:37; 2. Cameron Sidebotham, Fredericksburg, 18:38; 3. Justin Rau, Fredericksburg, 18:49.

15–19: 1. Craig Swain Midland, 17:11.

20–24: 1. John Davenport, Fredericksburg, 19:23.

25–29: 1. Matthew Holfinger, Fredericksburg, 19:11.

30–34: 1. Shawn Baker, Fredericksburg, 18:14; 2. Jim Thompson, Fredericksburg, 19:33; 3. Brian O’Neill, Fredericksburg, 22:50.

35–39: 1. James Hayner, Fredericksburg, 17:33; 2. Justin Neibauer, Fredericksburg, 17:42; 3. Josiah Jenkins, Fredericksburg, 17:58.

45–49: 1. Brian Pessolano, Stafford, 21:34; 2. Andy Gotchel, Spotsylvania, 23:03; 3. Joshua Barrett, Fredericksburg, 23:23.

50–54: 1. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 19:54; 2. Steven Konopa, Fredericksburg, 20:42; 3. Chris Ernandes, Spotsylvania, 22:05.

55–59: 1. Terry McLaughlin, Spotsylvania, 20:36; 2. Duane Williamson, Warrenton, 20:51; 3. David Boyd, Fredericksburg, 24:20.

60–64: 1. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 21:09; 2. Jeff Peterson Fredericksburg, 22:44; 3. Mike Brooks Fredericksburg, 24:24.

65–69: 1. Steve Sakry, Stafford, 21:06; 2. John Henderson, Fredericksburg, 29:32; 3. Bob Brammer, Fredericksburg, 43:42.

70–over: 1. Joe Greene, Fredericksburg, 29:11; 2. Michael Novak, Dumfries, 52:59.

