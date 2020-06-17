Stafford County resident Mike Hoskey earned first- and second-place finishes in last weekend’s Potomac River Kayak Bass Fishing Trail Series tournaments hosted by Stafford County.
Fish were scored by length, not weight. Hoskey’s five bass measured a winning total of 84.75 inches on Saturday and 88.75 inches on Sunday, netting him second place. Sunday’s tournament was won by Alex Fiolka of Mechanicsville, Md., who caught five bass measuring 91.75 inches.
Finishing second on Saturday was Jon Mehus of Bristow with 84 inches. Derek Brundle of Massachusetts had 82.5 inches in third. Ken Wood of Massachusetts placed third on Sunday with 86 inches.
Anglers paid a $100 entry fee per tournament. Hoskey won $1,417 on Saturday and $908 on Sunday. Fiolka’s first-place award Sunday, including bonuses, was $3,398.
Saturday’s tournament saw 51 anglers catch 181 bass. Sunday’s smaller field of 35 anglers caught 144 bass. Tournament coordinator Michael Ortega said most anglers opted to fish in wind-sheltered tributaries instead of the mightier main river.
Many of the weekend’s anglers belong to the Northern Virginia Kayak Bass Anglers club. The club staged a concurrent tournament that drew 44 registered anglers. Anglers could register to fish in both tournaments.
Fiolka placed first in the club tourney, winning $704. Hoskey took second and earned $323. Eddie Butler of Lorton took third, winning $168.
Kayak Bassin, a fishing show hosted by retired Navy officer Chad Hoover, filmed bass and snakehead fishing episodes in conjunction with the tournaments. They can be viewed at tourstaffordva.com/fishing.
