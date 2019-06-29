By all accounts, former Colonial Forge star Shakira Austin’s debut college basketball season was a success.
Austin set the University of Maryland single-season school record for blocked shots with 89. She was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list in January. She received Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on five occasions.
The memorable campaign was capped by all-conference defensive team and freshman team recognition. League coaches named her honorable mention all-conference overall.
Still, Austin exited her freshman season with a burning desire to do more. The 6-foot-5 post player believes she’s capable of expanding her game beyond the paint and demonstrating a vast skill set more akin to Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP, than a traditional inside force.
That’s why this off-season, Austin’s primary focus has been diversifying her offensive attack with improved ball-handling and adding a pull-up jumper to her arsenal.
“A lot of people and a lot of coaches just see height and so that’s where they put me,” Austin said. “This year, as long as I’m in the gym this summer and as long as I’m able to show that I’m consistent then there’s nothing nobody will be able to say. I’ll be able to expand my game.”
Austin spent her senior high school season at Riverdale Baptist in Maryland after helping lead Colonial Forge to the Class 6 state championship as a junior in 2017.
As a freshman at Maryland, she averaged 8.4 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds in 23.4 minutes per contest. She capped the season with perhaps her best overall performance. She scored 15 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, blocked six shots and recorded three steals in an 85-80 loss to UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The No. 3-seeded Terrapins finished the year 29–5, but the setback left Austin wanting more individually and for her team.
Since the end of the season she’s worked on her craft with a personal trainer in Baltimore in addition to Maryland assistant coach Shay Robinson.
“When I work out with my assistant coach, he’ll have us do one drill where it’s like five different spots,” Austin said. “You start off with stationary shots and then you’ll go into a jab [step] or sometimes go into a step back.
“And then when we get to the top of the key we’ll be pushing the ball in transition so I can pull up at the free throw line depending on where the defense is. We do that drill pretty much every day.”
In addition to improving her outside game, Austin wants to be able to finish around the rim consistently through contact.
She’s been in the weight room adding muscle to what was once a lanky frame. Her father, David Austin, said his daughter now resembles WNBA standout A’ja Wilson who has a toned 6-foot-4 physique.
Austin lifts weights days a week. Her father was confident she’d improve physically at the college level with coaches and trainers constantly monitoring her progress.
“She’s definitely put on some more body, some more strength,” David Austin said. “She’s kind of shy about it because she doesn’t want to look like a bodybuilder, but that muscle is really starting to show in her shoulders and her back.
“She’s lifting and working out harder than she’s ever done. I think you’re going to see some real growth in her game and she had a pretty good freshman season to start with.”
Austin is hopeful that growth is in the form of a more diverse offensive repertoire. David Austin said she’s now established herself as a rim protector and inside scorer but he and others are intrigued to see where her game goes from here.
“Even though she plays the center role she should be limitless in what she can do similar to a Brook Lopez or [Antetokounmpo],” David Austin said.
“It would be nice to see the women’s game go into position-less basketball. There aren’t a lot of Shakiras out there but when you do have a Shakira, you don’t want to limit her in what she can do to dominate the game.”