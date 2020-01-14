Rigg

James Monroe High School graduate Miranda Rigg has been named to the 2020 USA field hockey national team.

Rigg, who completed her career at James Madison University in the fall, was one of 25 players chosen after a tryout camp last week in Lancaster, Pa.

She will be part of the U.S. team roster for the FIH Hockey Pro League, which begins play next week. The Americans will face the world’s top-ranked team, The Netherlands, on Jan. 24 in Chapel Hill, N.C. They will also play a series of games in Scotland in April.

The U.S. will not be one of the 12 women’s teams participating in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Rigg was a three-time first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at JMU and ranks eighth in school history with 45 career goals and 102 points. She led the Dukes with seven goals and five assists in 2019 and was named first-team all-region and all-state.

