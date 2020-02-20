Region 3B football

James Monroe head coach Rich Serbay watches his team warm up during halftime of the regional championship in November. 

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-Star

It’s the end an of era for James Monroe High School and Fredericksburg area football.

Longtime JM head coach Rich Serbay has been dismissed from his position after 35 years, 259 victories and four state championships.

Serbay, who has battled health issues the past few years, confirmed Thursday morning that the JM administration made the decision to move on from him.

“I didn’t retire. I was released,” Serbay said. “They want to go in a different direction, so I’m home relaxing … I wish them luck and I’m done. I don’t know what direction they want to go. It’s their program. They can do what they want to do.”

Serbay guided the Yellow Jackets to Group AA, Division 3 state championships in 1986, 1987, 1996 and 2008.

This past season, JM finished 9-4, earned a share of the Battlefield District title and advanced to the Region 3B title game before falling to Goochland.​​

Serbay was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 2014. He was inducted into the JM Hall of Fame in 2012.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

