FROM STAFF REPORTS
Colonial Forge High School graduate Jarrett Parker signed a minor-league free-agent contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training with the New York Mets on Thursday.
Parker, a 30-year-old outfielder, spent last season with the L.A. Angels, mostly at the Triple-A level, where he hit .266 with 24 home run. He sat out the 2018 season after playing in parts of three major-league seasons for the San Francisco Giants.
He was a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2010 after a stellar career at the University of Virginia.
