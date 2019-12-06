Parker

Parker

 Ralph Thompson Anysportphoto.com

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Colonial Forge High School graduate Jarrett Parker signed a minor-league free-agent contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training with the New York Mets on Thursday.

Parker, a 30-year-old outfielder, spent last season with the L.A. Angels, mostly at the Triple-A level, where he hit .266 with 24 home run. He sat out the 2018 season after playing in parts of three major-league seasons for the San Francisco Giants.

He was a second-round draft pick by the Giants in 2010 after a stellar career at the University of Virginia.

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments