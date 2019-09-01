ANY WOODBRIDGE kid knows that you spent more time outside Pfitzner Stadium than inside it.
We’d mill about on the little service road between the minor-league stadium and surrounding softball diamonds and entertain ourselves with games of “pickle” or “500.”
Then you’d hear it. A slight thwack, denoting contact that missed the sweet spot but sent the ball spinning backwards out of the ballpark.
Thus was our domain. We’d scan the sky for the white orb—thin ruby stitches, stamped Official Ball: Carolina League.
A free-for-all would then commence. Anything was fair in such far-flung foul territory. Sometimes the fastest kid got it, sometimes strategic positioning yielded the souvenir. No matter what, finders keepers.
Over my childhood, I obtained at least a dozen such balls. I don’t really remember any of the former Cannons (though I almost certainly was witness to future Hall-of-Famers Albert Pujols and Andy Pettitte).
Later, I sprayed a few foul balls of my own when my AAU team, the Navigators reserved “The Pfitz” for a weekend doubleheader. It was weird to pitch off a mound lacking a Sudford-sized crater in front of the rubber, and, as kids, it was one of the few opportunities to sit in a dugout that was, in fact, dug out.
I returned to Pfitzner as a fledgling journalist, covering games and writing prospect features for the now-defunct News & Messenger. I remember profiling Alex Meier, a 6-foot-forever pitcher whom the Nationals promptly traded and whose career was ultimately cut short by injuries.
But my clearest recollection is of getting tossed from the field at the behest of one Stephen Strasburg. It was August 2012, and I was there to shoot Strasburg’s rehab start in Potomac. Pfitzner was packed, which was equal parts unusual and awesome.
I was situated in the makeshift photographer’s well beyond the first-base dugout. Between innings, I managed to get a well-lit shot of Strasburg, who was working his way back to the majors after undergoing Tommy John surgery. No sooner had I captured the ailing hurler strapping something to his shoulder than he shot me an icy look.
Apparently, Strasburg didn’t want anyone taking pictures of his injured arm with an icepack, or so recounted the Prince William County police officer who escorted me off the field. No worries, I hopped the gate on the third-base (visitor’s) side an inning later and resumed working.
Thursday might’ve been my final trip. With the team coming to Fredericksburg next season, I was tasked with covering Potomac’s home finale for a story that will run tomorrow. After interviewing some colorful characters, I pulled out my phone and texted anyone I thought might be in attendance.
After getting a couple nos, I’d assumed I’d struck out before an old high school teammate replied that he was in line for a beer. For the next couple hours, we chatted about baseball and old buddies who ended up in jail (this is Woodbridge, after all). I left after the sixth inning, content with my reporting and catching up alike.
Except I didn’t really leave.
I lingered on the service road behind the softball fields. In the dim, I craned my neck back to scan the exact plane where stadium meets skyline. And then I just stood there, waiting for a foul ball that never came.
I’d have tossed it to a kid anyway.
