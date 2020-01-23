FROM STAFF REPORTS
After a brief stint with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Justin Anderson is back in the G League—albeit with a new team.
The Westmoreland County native was traded to the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s minor-league affiliate, from the Raptors905 on Tuesday. He scored 19 points in Wednesday night’s 143–108 rout of the South Bay Lakers.
Anderson signed a 10-day contract with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 2 and played briefly in three games, scoring three points. He was not re-signed when his contract expired, and his G League rights reverted to the Raptors905, for whom he played earlier this season.
But the Raptors traded Anderson back to the Nets organization earlier this week in exchange for forward Henry Ellison.
