When Justin Anderson was in Oklahoma City in mid-February for an NBA G-League contest, the Westmoreland County native had a bit of an issue with former University of Virginia teammate Devon Hall.
Anderson was hanging out with Hall at Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schröder’s home. It got late and Hall declined to drive Anderson back to his hotel the evening before they faced off as members of the Oklahoma City Blue and the Long Island Nets.
“I told Devon, ‘If you’re going to make me take Uber back I’m going to give you 40 [points] tomorrow,’ ” Anderson recalled with a laugh. “He made me call an Uber and I followed up with a 48-point performance. The moral of the story is never put me in an Uber if you have the opportunity to drive me home.”
It might be more difficult for Anderson to locate an Uber where he’s at right now.
As the coronavirus pandemic has forced the sports world to pause indefinitely, Anderson is using the time to get refocused mentally, physically and spiritually on an isolated property in Smith Mountain Lake, near Roanoke.
Anderson was eager to escape New York, which has more than 75,000 cases of coronavirus. He was tested for COVID-19 earlier this month after experiencing symptoms of a cold and said the results came back negative.
He arrived at the family home of a friend in Smith Mountain Lake last week.
“After I got tested, it was really important for me to quarantine,” Anderson said. “I highly encourage quarantining. I was glad to get back home to Virginia before it spread more than it did. My friend and I are both taking this quarantine seriously. We plan on being here close to the June 10 date that our governor [Ralph Northam] initiated Monday.”
The NBA has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Anderson’s entire G-League team was tested after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA case that eventually led to the indefinite suspension of the season. Players routinely bounce from the G-League to the NBA.
Anderson said while quarantined, he hasn’t tuned in to any online basketball tutorials to assist him in getting back to the NBA, where he’s played in 219 games since he was drafted 21st overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015. Instead he’s established a gym in the garage, going on runs and practicing a bit on a hoop he purchased and set up outside the home.
He’s also reverted to a childhood pastime of fishing and Facetiming his father for tips.
When he’s back inside, he’s practicing on a piano left at the home using an app he downloaded on his cellphone for lessons.
“I’ve tried to refrain from doing anything of organization when it comes to basketball,” Anderson said. “The mental aspect is the most important thing for me right now. I’m able to continue to train without having that pressure of the season on me right now. It’s an opportunity to allow my body to rest and still stay fit.”
Anderson, a 6-foot-5 swingman, appeared in 48 games with the Atlanta Hawks last season. He signed with the Washington Wizards before this season, but was released during training camp. He spent 15 games with Raptors 905 of the G-League and scored 20.7 points per contest while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.
He signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 6 and appeared in three games. On Jan. 21, the Long Island Nets acquired him from Raptors 905 in exchange for forward/center Henry Ellenson.
Anderson’s 48-point outburst came in a 137-118 loss to Hall’s Oklahoma City squad.
It was a cathartic performance for Anderson who has labored in regaining the shooting form that enabled him to become a first-round draft pick after an All-America junior season at Virginia.
Anderson said he’s “in a great place right now” and believes his G-League stint put him closer to returning to the game’s brightest stage. However, he has no choice but to remain patient.
He’s urging everyone to practice social distancing, wash their hands and follow other recommendations so lives can be saved and normalcy restored.
“Guys can go one of two ways after this. They can either lose it or bounce back stronger,” Anderson said. “My plan is to bounce back stronger.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.