Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, according to reports.

Anderson, 26, is averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game with the Raptors 905 team in the NBA’s G League. He would take the roster spot of David Nwaba, who was waived after suffering a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Anderson is expected to sign on Sunday, when league rules permit 10-day contracts. He would be reunited with Joe Harris, a former college teammate at Virginia.

The Nets would be his fourth NBA team. He was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round out in 2015, then traded to Philadelphia in February 2017.

He played for the Atlanta Hawks last season and spent the 2019 training camp with the Washington Wizards, but was waived before the season began.

