Loong Lions Wizards Basketball

Anderson

 Nick Wass

anderson bound for raptors’ g-league team

Justin Anderson is apparently set to resume his professional basketball career a step below the NBA level.

On Thursday, the Westmoreland County native retweeted a Locker Room Access report that he will sign with the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905. The team has not made a formal announcement.

The Washington Wizards released Anderson, a former standout at the University of Virginia, near the end of training camp last month after he had signed a non-guaranteed free agent contract with the team. He was a first-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

—From staff reports

