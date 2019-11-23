anderson bound for raptors’ g-league team
Justin Anderson is apparently set to resume his professional basketball career a step below the NBA level.
On Thursday, the Westmoreland County native retweeted a Locker Room Access report that he will sign with the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905. The team has not made a formal announcement.
The Washington Wizards released Anderson, a former standout at the University of Virginia, near the end of training camp last month after he had signed a non-guaranteed free agent contract with the team. He was a first-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015 and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.