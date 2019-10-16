WHEN IT COMES to hunting Virginia black bears with a bow and arrow, Waynesboro resident Jeff Hoke knows you can be in for some late evenings. The bear he took Oct. 6 in Amherst County was a classic example of why preparation matters.
Hoke, 49, is a contractor specializing in repairing fire- and water-damaged homes. Early archery season is one of his best times to hunt, as work typically picks up between late October and the holidays. Hoke also competes regularly in turkey calling events and is a member of the governing board of the Virginia Wheelin’ Sportsmen.
He scouted land leased from a timber company for weeks prior to the advent of bow season, focusing on one particular mountain hollow featuring thick stands of mountain laurel and pines trees separated by a small opening with some old logging trails.
“It’s an excellent spot between two great bedding areas. Deer and bear like to move between the two thickets,” he explained. He had taken a Pope and Young record book 323-pound bear from a nearby spot three years ago.
Trail camera images revealed a couple of white-tailed bucks and a nice-sized bear. Hoke eagerly awaited opening day of archery season, planning to draw the bow only for the bear.
“If I had a choice between a 150-inch buck and a 200-pound bear, I’d take the bear every day,” he said. “To be honest, I’d rather eat bear meat than deer meat. I was after the bear.”
On opening day, Hoke spent 12 hours in his hunting saddle, a unique system resembling those used by linemen with utility companies. You suspend yourself from a safety tether while your feet rest on a small platform or climbing sticks. His platform is 16 feet high.
“I didn’t even see a chipmunk,” he said.
Back in the Saddle
The next morning had him back in the saddle at 11 a.m. Shortly after 6 p.m., with about an hour of daylight left in the woods, he heard something approaching quickly and loudly. He saw the bear skirting the edge of the laurel thicket. It finally stopped, 30 yards behind him.
“The great thing about the saddle harness is you can quickly spin around the tree and get in position for a shot. The bear was slightly quartering away when I shot, aiming just a few inches from its front shoulder to the center,” Hoke said.
Hoke uses lighted nocks on his arrows. He watched the arrow fly to its mark. The bear ran off and Hoke prudently waited before taking up the trail.
“The worst thing in bow hunting is to jump an animal up after it has been shot; then you almost never recover it,” he said.
After climbing down, he went to the bear’s location at the shot and then briefly followed an ample blood trail. He texted his wife to tell her his location and to notify her he’d likely wouldn’t be home for some time. Anticipating the task ahead, he returned to his truck to drop off his climbing equipment and extra clothing.
An avid coon hunter, he grabbed his powerful headlamp and with his Bowtech Reign 6 bow, returned to begin tracking. He found the bear close to the laurel thicket, 135 yards from where the broadhead-tipped arrow remained imbedded in the ground, its light still glowing.
Now came the serious work. Hoke first used the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ online app to check in the bear. It gave him a harvest confirmation number and mailed him a postal label to be used when sending in the tooth that department requires to be pulled from each bear taken. The department uses the tooth to age the bear and the hunters can get a feedback report from the app, Hoke explained.
Down & Up
The route back to the truck featured a downhill leg, a creek bottom crossing and then a steep climb. The plan was to drag the bear down to the creek bottom before field dressing it so he could take advantage of the water there. The only drag strap he had was the stout lead he uses with his coon dogs.
“I’d walk ahead 50 yards and leave my bow and then return and drag the bear to my bow, repeating the process until I got down the mountain,” Hoke said. Things were going well until he realized the creek was almost totally dry. Still, he dressed the bear and then strategized the next phase.
“I took it slowly, going a few yards at a time sometimes,” he said. “In many places the bear had to be positioned above a tree or tied to a tree to keep it from sliding back down the mountain while Hoke took a breather. As he noted in a Facebook post about the adventure, “Ones like this make you get your man card out!”
It took a couple of hours to advance up the terrain. Eventually, it began leveling out and he returned to his truck to retrieve a jet sled, a popular hauling tool for big game animals. It was nearly midnight when he got the bear to the truck.
His first thought was he needed to get some ice on the animal’s carcass, explaining, “My first priority is to salvage the meat.
“I drove to a gas station and bought 12 bags of ice. Two went inside the bear and the rest were packed around it. The next morning, I took it to my butcher,” Hoke said.
The mature sow weighed 177 pounds dressed, likely approaching 200 pounds live weight. Hoke said he got lots of delectable meat from the animal.
Mountain hunting has its ups and downs—literally. If sweat equity counts in a meal, Hoke sure earned his victuals that evening.
