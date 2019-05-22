BACK WHEN I was editing Air Force base newspapers, the command safety offices would push out just before Memorial Day the “101 Days of Summer” warnings. These were often mandatory public service announcements and I sometimes loathed getting them. How much reminding did people need to buckle up, wear flotation devices, don’t drink and drive, etc.?
I received on May 17—too late for publication last week—a release stating, “National Safe Boating Week is May 18-24. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is reminding all boaters to stay safe this summer, and always wear a life jacket while on the water.”
My first thought was, “Ugh.” But with the benefit of decades of anecdotal experiences in my memory banks, I reconsidered.
I recalled times when friends nearly lost their lives because they weren’t wearing flotation devices; of seeing people in powered watercraft zipping dangerously close to swimmers; of times when an unforeseen wake or wave caused boats I was in to become precariously airborne while running at fairly high speed.
The U.S. Coast Guard tracks boating accidents nationally. In 2017, the last year with complete statistics, Virginia had 72 reportable accidents with 10 fatalities and 45 injuries. Property damage totaled $290,000.
Florida, Texas and California had the most accidents. In Florida, 66 people were killed and 429 injured, with $8.3 million in property damage. Nationwide, 2017 saw 4,291 accidents with $46 million in damages, 658 lives lost and 2,629 people injured.
The good news is that annual deaths have dropped by nearly 20 percent since the late 1990s. But the report shows three-quarters of those who died drowned, and 84.5 percent of them were not wearing a life jacket. Eight out of every ten boaters who drowned were on vessels less than 21 feet long. Alcohol was the leading factor in 19 percent of the deaths.
Virginia, like many states, now has a requirement for anyone operating a boat to pass a nationally approved boating safety course; I took and passed the course somewhat begrudgingly. Statistics show there is good cause for requiring such courses. The Coast Guard reports that 81 percent of deaths occurred on boats where the operator did not receive boating safety instruction.
People in the water or flung from a boat in an accident are at risk of being hit by the boat and/or a propeller. The Coast Guard report showed 172 accidents in which at least one person was struck by a propeller, resulting in 31 deaths and 162 injuries.
So, as the DGIF public service announcement states, “A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds. No matter where you boat, from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds, wearing a life jacket is essential for safety.”
Make sure life jackets are Coast Guard-approved and fit properly. Some of the newer models of inflatable jackets are exceptionally comfortable.
For more about Virginia boating laws and boating safety education courses, visit the DGIF website at dgif.virginia.gov/boating.
Reminder: DGIF is offering three full days of free fishing, June 7-9. Anyone can fish free in public waters around the state without a fishing license. All fishing regulations still apply. This is a good time to take a newcomer fishing.
Resilient Federal Forest Act
Congressman Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) must be hoping the third time is a charm for his Resilient Federal Forests Act. He first introduced it in 2015, and it passed the House of Representatives by a 262-167 vote, but didn’t advance in the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he tried again and saw, essentially, the same result with the Senate committee assigned to deliberate the bill.
Westerman is the only licensed forester serving in Congress. On May 8, he reintroduced it as H.R 2607, the Resilient Federal Forests Act, a bill designed to improve the health of federal forests and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires. He currently has more than 20 cosponsors.
“Years of mismanagement have led to insect infestation, overstocked stands and dead and decaying trees. It’s time to allow the Forest Service to use proven, scientific methods when managing our forests,” Westerman said in resurrecting the initiative.
The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, of which Westerman is a member, notes this legislation provides categorical exclusions to the National Environmental Policy Act to allow the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to expedite routine forest management activities – including thinning trees and harvesting timber – in order to reduce the threat of insects, disease and wildfires.
The cost of fighting wildfires is crippling the Forest Service, consuming nearly 50 percent of its resources annually. Forests without some form of active management are among the most susceptible to these fires. Forests that never see timber harvests or creation of openings also have severely degraded capability to support wildlife.
One proposed categorical exclusion would let forest managers modify, improve, enhance or create early successional forests for wildlife habitat improvement, consistent with the applicable forest plan. Such management would benefit game species including ruffed grouse, deer, wild turkey and more.
Anyone paying attention knows the current situation facing the Forest Service is untenable. It’s time to collaborate, make some compromises, and get something into law that lets forest managers better fulfill their duties.
