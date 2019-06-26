NEARLY 100 Cub Scouts had a blast attending last week’s day camp at the Fredericksburg-Rappahannock Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America in Spotsylvania.
The June 17-21 camp was sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, National Capital Area Council, Mattaponi District. Youngsters cycled daily though various stations where they could experience archery and fishing, shoot BB guns, hone their Scout skills and learn about nature.
Doug Chyz, a Stafford resident who has helped run the camp’s fishing station for several years, said the kids love fishing from the banks at the Izaak Walton chapter’s spacious pond.
Chyz keeps meticulous records of the daily catch. He reports 117 fish caught, including bluegill, sunfish, largemouth bass, and one big catfish. They also landed 20 small snapping turtles that clamped down on the bait and refused to let go until they were lifted from the water.
Camps such as this that get children outside are increasingly important as our world continues to morph into one dominated by technology and products that glue kids’ eyes to smartphones or computer screens. The adult organizers and volunteers of such camps deserve support and thanks. Well done!
Operation Dry Water
A 76-year-old Glen Allen man died while fishing on the Mattaponi River last week. The man was an avid fisherman and, reportedly knew the Mattaponi well. Full details were unavailable, but officials did advise the cause of death was accidental drowning after, apparently, falling out of his 14-foot jon boat. The man wasn’t wearing a flotation device.
The unfortunate incident is a reminder that you never know when an excursion on the water might have an unforeseen turn. While alcohol wasn’t a factor in this drowning, drinking can increase the likelihood of bad stuff happening. That is why organizations such as the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement organizations such Virginia’s conservation police officers and marine police annually promote programs such as Operation Dry Water.
This national awareness and enforcement campaign is focused on reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. This year’s heightened awareness and enforcement weekend is July 5-7.
According to NASBLA information points related to the program, Coast Guard statistics show alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents where the primary cause was known. It is listed as the leading factor in 19 percent of deaths.
Safety on the Fourth
According to national statistics, 84.5 percent of people who drowned in recreational boating accidents weren’t wearing a life jacket. The July 4 holiday and the weekends before and after are often some of the busiest and riskiest times for boating. There is increased boater traffic and not all boaters understand the rules of the road or have been celebrating with alcoholic beverages.
According to the Boat Owners Association of The United States, nearly three out of four recreational boat owners say they plan to enjoy the holiday aboard the family boat. Launch ramps, marinas and popular anchorages can be crowded, testing skills and patience on both on land and water.
Here are some of their tips for staying safe and having fun.
First, give a short orientation to any guests on your vessel. This includes how to move about and where safety equipment is located. A quick tutorial on how to use the marine radios and personal flotation devices and throw rings is also smart.
Boats sometimes don’t have kid-size life jackets and occasional boat passengers may not own jackets. The non-profit BoatUS Foundation’s free Kids Life Jacket Loaner program lets people borrow child-size life jackets for the day, afternoon, or weekend. Hope Springs Marina in Stafford County is one nearby location listed as a loaner site.
It can be tempting to load a lot of people on a boat, whether it’s to watch fireworks from the water or head to beach or another fun spot. Don’t overload the boat; that includes people and gear, including coolers. And pay attention to balance and where people are riding. Evenly distributed weight with all hands and feet in the boat contribute to safer travel.
If you watch fireworks from the water, it could be very crowded following the festivities. Don’t pull anchor and rush home. Beware of shortcuts, especially in unfamiliar waters. Take your time, use your running lights and make sure you know where the navigable water is.
The two biggest mistakes, according to The TowBoatUS on-water towing fleet, are draining your battery by running music or other accessories all day, and anchor-line entanglements that occur at crowded fireworks show anchorages. Slowly hauling in anchor line and motoring slowly and carefully to avoid other boats and anchor lines is recommended.
Finally, watch out when it comes to using white light that can hamper your vision as you scan the water in the dark. Keep such lights out of the cockpit and deck. Have passengers help with spotting for hazards, locating navigational markers and generally ensuring everyone gets back to the dock or ramp safely.
Top Boat Names 2019
BoatUS also has a graphics shop that makes boat names requested by owners. Here is the top 10 list for 2019, listed in order: Aquaholic, Pearl, Forever Young, Second Chance, Squid Pro Quo (I like this one), More Cowbell (and this one, too), Pegasus, Feelin’ Nauti (sounds like a party boat to me), Why Knot?, and High Maintenance.