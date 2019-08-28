AS DIFFICULT AS it is to fathom, autumn is almost here and mourning dove season begins this weekend. Early fall dove shoots are a fall traditional in the southeastern United States. In many ways, they herald the start of the hunting season that now runs through Christmas.
Virginia dove hunters may do well this year. Gary Costanza said his research points to a good dove season, for those fortunate enough to find a place to shoot.
“It looks like a pretty good year with a lot of young birds out there. Both early and late season production occurred throughout Virginia,” Costanza said.
Costanza is the migratory bird program leader for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. He explained that DGIF wildlife biologists and technicians try to trap and band about 150 doves in each of the agencies’ regions. Hunters who report taking a banded bird aid biologists as they try to figure out how the birds travel and migrate.
Still, even with an expectation of increased birds this year, dove hunters and would-be dove hunters face challenges; not the least of which is diminishing access.
Costanza said the number of dove hunters has steadily decreased in Virginia over the last 10 years, a drop he attributes largely to decreased access to quality dove hunting areas. He compared it to the number of waterfowl hunters, which he says has remained fairly stable.
“Accessible areas for waterfowl hunting have remained mostly consistent while access to fields with good dove hunting potential continues to drop,” he said. “It’s too bad because dove hunting used to be an easy thing to do and a good way to get kids involved with hunting—as long as the weather wasn’t too hot.”
Another problem may be another wet summer. This often slows the pace of cornfield cutting. Then again, a cut cornfield doesn’t begin to offer the allure it used to 20 years when it comes to dove shooting. Modern farming combines pick darn near every last kernel leaving stubble fields devoid of the sprinkling of yellow that used to help feed wildlife.
The best bets anymore, at least in terms of manipulated agriculture, are sunflower fields. Hunters in sunflowers aren’t subject to the vagaries of the cornfield. Some landowners and hunt clubs specifically plant sunflowers so members and guests might enjoy a good social shoot in the classic sense with lots of camaraderie, food and fun.
I wish I could give readers a rundown on what shoots are available, including those that charge a fee, but even those profit-making dove shoots aren’t heavily publicized anymore. The best ones get a reputation for being great and are often sold out months before September arrives.
Twelve of Virginia’s Wildlife Management Areas have dove fields accessible to license holders. A few are planted with crops and vegetation designed to attract birds such as doves. Others have fields and clearcuts that are often teeming with weed-seed plants that still do a good job of pulling in birds. It is possible to have excellent shoots in some of these wilder fields. They tend to be overgrown so having a trained dog to sniff out any downed doves can be an asset.
To see a listing of WMAs with dove fields, go to dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/dove-fields.
Emergency Striper Action
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission voted unanimously (9-0) Tuesday to enact emergency regulations for the striped bass fishery.
The emergency measures cover the coastal fishery at present and establish a bag limit of one fish per angler per day, with a maximum size limit of 36 inches. The coastal fishery had a one-fish limit with a minimum size of 28 inches.
A maximum gill net size of 9 inches in the coastal fishery and 7 inches in the Chesapeake Bay fishery is also mandated. There is no maximum mesh size, currently, in either the coast or bay fishery.
The emergency measures are designed to lower overall mortality of striped bass and protect the large breeding fish that are critical to the health and future of the population.
How emergency measures might be implemented for the popular fall season in the Chesapeake, running from October through December, will be determined at VMRC’s September meeting. That meeting typically has an opportunity for public comment.
The current fall season in Virginia waters has a two-fish limit. The minimum size is 20 inches but only one fish longer than 28 inches may be kept.
A recent scientific assessment shows the striped bass population has been below the sustainable threshold for the past six years, with overfishing occurring since 2010. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering what actions should be taken on a broader scale to rebuild the population. Those recommendations are due later this fall.