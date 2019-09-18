LIKE MANY WHO enjoy hunting and fishing, I monitor social media and emails to see who is catching fish or finding success in the woods, whether they are chasing moose or squirrels.
Virginia’s fall squirrel season began Sept. 7 and its advent had me pondering how times and expectations seem to be evolving.
We’ve noted before how squirrel hunting helps teach youngsters and novices outdoors skills, marksmanship and that much-needed quality of patience. Many baby boomers and prior generations honed their skills hunting bushytails. You started small and worked your way up to larger game. That seems to be a diminishing practice. Today, it seems you are as likely to see a photo of a child with a deer or turkey as with a squirrel.
An old military training axiom touts a “crawl, walk, run” approach, especially when it comes to “live-fire” exercises. Loosely translated to hunting, I see two components. The first is learning and demonstrating firearm or archery tackle safety, and the second is developing outdoors skills and a responsible hunting ethic.
To me, that means giving the littlest would-be hunters Red Ryder BB guns and letting them carry those on mentored trips afield, drilling safety with every step and constantly sharing nuggets of outdoors wisdom. These can include, for example, how to find signs of squirrels, move quietly move through the woods, and avoid plants and critters that can hurt you, such as ticks and snakes. Teach a youngster how to anticipate the moves of the quarry and think like a hunter.
Once a child mastered safe handling of a BB or pellet gun, the next progression was usually to a .22 rifle, followed by more potent calibers or shotguns. Many youngsters of either sex are somewhat small-framed. Light-recoil options let them enjoy shooting versus developing a flinch phobia. On the shotgun side, new 28-gauge offerings are excellent, low-recoil options.
When youngsters are carrying guns they can confidently handle, it lets them focus more on learning other outdoor skills. There is merit in developing such skills, investing time in the woods and hunting hard, even when —or especially when—you return home empty handed, except for lessons you learned and experiences you had. Not long ago, a person might hunt 20 or more days without getting a deer. Sometimes, especially in other states, you could hunt for a week and not even see a deer. And that was okay. You were still a hunter. With luck, skill and perseverance, you knew you might get one.
While success is nice, failure is important, especially when hunting. The quarry must win some of the time. It teaches humility and, properly framed, helps a person resolve to do better, get smarter and be worthy of the life that they seek to take. Self-esteem comes as youngsters learn and grow, eventually achieving success by tapping their own developed expertise.
I recall one child eagerly describing details of his squirrel hunts, including the misses or poor shots. He knew marksmanship was critical since poor shots meant wasted meat. Those lessons learned while squirrel hunting are translating to his deer hunting experiences.
Mentorship Meditations
Today, the concept of “mentorship” is in vogue when it comes to teaching children and, especially, novices who are curious but mostly clueless about hunting. This is seen as one way to ensuring a sustained base of conservationists who buy hunting licenses. This is laudable; it is also challenging.
Rural kids with ready access to land and family members who are hunting role models are good bets in terms of carrying on outdoor traditions. Trickier, though, is reaching suburban or urban youngsters or novices who may be curious or interested but have limited access to both mentors and land.
Some efforts are being made. Virginia’s state forests and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ Wildlife Management Areas usually offer squirrel hunting. Hunter education instructors spent a day early in squirrel season at the C. F. Phelps WMA in Fauquier County, offering hunting advice and assistance.
Many programs and organizations are working to introduce novices and kids to the outdoors and hunting. Sometimes, the newbies’ first shots are at top-quality representatives of whatever big game species is being hunted. A novice hunter sits in a blind with a mentor-sponsor, shoots the big buck, gets photos for social media and then quits until the next time he or she is spoon fed.
Simply killing an animal doesn’t make a person a hunter. We need hunters with a hunter’s ethos versus shooters. But in an era where results are expected immediately, where gratification delayed is possibly a path to diversion away from someone joining the ranks of hunters, it is easy to skew expectations.
I understand, though, the seeming sense of urgency. Beyond reliable, affordable access to land and mentors, we see myriad examples of lives jammed with competing priorities and interests. Research several years ago showed that many members of our newest generations often weren’t interested in making a traditional level of commitment to hunting. “Done in a day” was a theme for many younger “hunters.”
Conversely, new research is also showing that some millennials are taking the outdoors to heart, sincere about learning and honing skills, getting their hands dirty and bloody while sourcing their own food. That is a good thing.
I see merit in a more traditional, incremental and, yes, challenging path. There will be plenty of time to settle into a comfortable blind with a high-powered rifle or shotgun and pop a deer in a beanfield; hopefully, after the youngster has learned the basics. I’d like to see more mentored squirrel or other small game hunts to go along with the youth and novice deer hunts that seem so common.
Find a place to take a kid squirrel hunting or let him or her tag along on a rabbit expedition or a dove shoot. It will pay off.
