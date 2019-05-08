Virginia is readying for a “rendezvous,” an assembly of fur trappers and traders, modeled after the epic gatherings of nearly 200 years ago in the Rocky Mountains.
The 2019 Fur Takers of America Rendezvous takes place June 20-22 at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds in Harrisonburg. The Virginia Trappers Association is also participating.
In the earliest days of European colonization of North America, only the hardiest of men ventured into the remote, “untamed” wildernesses west of the Mississippi River. These “mountain men” rapidly spread into American West soon after the Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804-06. They made their living trapping fur-bearing animals. Top hats made with beaver were prized in both American and European societies.
Some mountain men befriended local Native American tribes, often marrying the women. Some were seen as competitors and harassed or killed. They were the original, iconic rugged figure, predating the cowboys, or the wild west characters on both sides of the law. Movies such as Jeremiah Johnson, The Revenant, or The Mountain Men illustrate their existence.
It could be lonely work, especially in the winter. Once spring trapping seasons ended, mountain men in the Rockies established a tradition that came to be known as “Rendezvous,” a French word for a return meeting at an agreed time and place.
The Rendezvous scene began in the 1820s and lasted until about 1840. They were typically held in large green valleys that had enough space and access for hundreds of mountain men and, likely, thousands of Native Americans, to camp. They traded furs, bought supplies for the coming year and generally kicked up their heels in a rare social setting.
The 2019 Rendezvous in Harrisonburg will have a little bit of everything. There will be encampments set up on the grounds and some party time on Saturday night when Nothin’ Fancy, an internationally known Bluegrass group, performs.
There will also be three packed days of seminars and presentations. Experts will present tips and techniques for trapping everything from muskrat to coyotes and, of course, beaver.
But it’s not all trapping; other sessions will include stuff like building mock deer scrapes, predator calling, creating wildlife food plots, calling and hunting wild turkeys. Tom Miranda, a well-known hunting and trapping personality, will be keynote presenter on Saturday.
Bryan Nelson of the Virginia Trappers Association said, “We are expecting several thousand trappers, sportsmen and women from more than 30 states. FTA normally has 6,000 when they have a convention.”
Virginia has roughly 2,000 licensed trappers. Nelson operates a business that helps mitigate the animal-human conflicts, often relying upon trapping as a tool to do so.
“I’ve been trapping for 34 years,” Nelson said. “My grandfather got me started trapping with boxes and snares for rabbits, and it just kept going from there. Trapping gets you outdoors and, I believe, closer to nature than any other activity. Trappers have to tend the trapline daily—rain, snow, or sun, and that daily interaction causes you to see things that most miss.”
Mike Fies, the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries Furbearer Project Leader, said trapping is often portrayed inaccurately in the media and by society.
“This is probably due to images of antique toothed traps and misinformation spread by anti-trapping groups,” he said. However, he added, “Trapping is a major management tool for the 13 species of aquatic and terrestrial furbearers in Virginia.”
Nelson calls trapping “the most effective way to harvest the surplus population of furbearing animals,” noting that, without management, populations can build to unsustainable levels.
Nelson said a modern rendezvous is an opportunity for trappers from across the country to renew old friendships, make new ones, and exchange ideas on ways to manage furbearing animals. Experienced trappers and novices will find many resources to help them improve or get started, as well as vendors with supplies and gear.
General Admission will be $10 per day or $20 for the weekend. There are special prices for families as well. Admission is free for veterans with an ID, and children 12 and under. For more information, see furtakersofamerica.com/convention.html.
DGIF Awards
Officer Mark G. Shaw has been named 2018 Conservation Police Officer of the Year by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Shaw has been an officer since 2011 and currently works in Craig County.
Conservation Police Officer Joe Rollings received the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ Butch Potts Memorial Award, also known as the Boating Officer of the Year for 2018.
Rollings worked in the Middle Peninsula since 2011 and recently transferred to Surry County. In April of 2018, Rollings, along with a fellow CPO, helped rescue a woman who overturned her canoe in cold-water conditions.
NOTE
