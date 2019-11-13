The pre-rut season for bucks has been intense this year with many hunters seeing mature whitetails on the move. Social media is replete with images of smiling, successful hunters and their trophy animals, whether they be button bucks or heavy-antlered monarchs of the oaks.
While heading down U.S. 301 through Fort A.P. Hill in route to a Sunday afternoon hunt at a friend’s property in Caroline County, I was reminded why many hunters advise their peers to be in the stand all day during the second week of November, especially during a full-moon phase like we saw earlier this week.
A doe came streaking off a hillside, about to dash across the highway right in front of me. She slammed on her brakes just as I slammed on my brakes. The deer skidded hard before making a sharp right turn down the shoulder of the road. Before I could say, “Phew,” my truck’s passenger side window was filled with antlers as the big buck chasing her in hopes of a little afternoon delight nearly tumbled into my vehicle. Fortunately, he adjusted his course to stay hot on her hooves.
Conventional wisdom notes that you can’t shoot them from your truck or while sitting at camp drinking coffee. And judging from early reports, this year’s early muzzleloader season is coming in as advertised.
The almost complete absence of any hard mast (acorns and other such food) means deer are looking for alternatives. Anywhere with soybeans still standing, or fields and strips of green clover or other food sources seem to be holding deer. Where you find the does, you’ll find the bucks.
Lee Walker, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries’ communication manager, shared that deer harvest the first weekend of muzzleloader season was significantly higher than opening weekends of the last two years – at least based on hunters checking in their deer either by phone or online.
The total of 11,670 deer was up 33 percent over last year. Opening day was especially productive with 7,903 deer checked in. Walker said the Go Outdoors VA online app accounted for 45 percent of reporting. “It really shows how more and more people are relying on technology to simplify how to hunt and fish,” Walker said.
I passed on some small bucks and antlerless deer last weekend and then had a delayed ignition, sometimes called a hang fire, when I finally decided to take a shot at an 8-pointer. It was totally my fault.
I use Blackhorn 209 propellent in my CVA Accura muzzleloader. You can’t use 209 shotshell primers designed for traditional muzzleloader propellants like Pyrodex or Triple Seven with Blackhorn 209. The company says only CCI or Federal 209A primers reliably do the trick. But there I was with a Triple Seven primer loaded. It was a predictable “Pop, Bang, Miss.” I swear, sometimes it seems like I have to re-train myself every year. Oh well, it’s still early.
Beware Phony License Sites
The DGIF is warning people to beware of bogus sites purporting to offer licenses online. The agency reports some customers have completed transactions on these sites believing they were buying a license or permit, when, in fact, they purchased an informational guide or nothing at all.
The sites DGIF specifically reports as suspect include: virginiafishinglicense.com; vafishinglicense.com; fishinglicense.org; fishandgamelicenses.org; recreationallicenses.org; licenses.org; and hunting-license.org.
The only official websites to purchase fishing and hunting licenses and permits are gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dgif.virginia.gov. Smart phone users can also access the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app for license purchases. For more information, call 804/367-1000.
Norman Named Biologist of Year
Gary Norman, DGIF’s forest game bird project leader, was recently named 2019 Wildlife Biologist of the Year by the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
“Gary has dedicated his life to promoting and conserving Virginia’s natural resources,” said Chuck Sykes, SEAFWA president. “After more than 30 years, he continues to look for opportunities to improve the understanding and management of upland game birds.”
Norman joined DGIF in 1987 as a district wildlife biologist and has served in his current role since 1989. Before joining DGIF, Norman was an assistant district game biologist with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Norman has led several large-scale research and monitoring projects related to better understanding of ruffed grouse, wild turkey and other wildlife species.
“Gary exemplifies how a state agency biologist can significantly advance the science-based understanding of wildlife conservation by merging the research efforts of multiple agencies and institutions,” said Ryan Brown, Virginia DGIF executive director. “He is well-deserving of this award.”
The SEAFWA organization covers 15 states, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.
Ayres Honors
King George resident Vance Ayres recently received the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 2019 IUEC Conservation Steward of the Year Award. The award recognizes exemplary commitment to conservation and community service.
Ayres is the International Union of Elevator Constructors’ director of governmental affairs. The release announcing Ayres’ award noted his work as a project volunteer and fundraiser in the organization’s Capital Area market.
The funding boosted multiple projects, including a “Work Boots on the Ground” effort at Jones Point Park in Alexandria, where Ayres and more than 100 other union volunteers donated nearly 900 hours of skilled labor to restore a 60-year-old public fishing pier on the Potomac River.
Other projects included improving recreational shooting opportunities at Prince George’s County Trap and Skeet Center in Glenn Dale, Md. There, volunteers built three covered, fully-accessible shooting stations.
Rhodes “Scholar”
Another King George resident, Kendall Rhodes was honored as a 2019 “All-State” selection by the Amateur Trapshooting Association. Rhodes shoots as part of the AIM program, the association’s official youth program. She was the top gun in the Junior Gold class, for shooters 18-23 years of age, achieving an overall score of 93.4 percent.
Rhodes received a $2500 scholarship from ATA AIM for the 2019-20 school year.
