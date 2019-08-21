ANGLERS ASK each
other, “What’s
your favorite fish to catch?” Next is, “What’s your favorite fish to eat?”
When you’re talking freshwater fishing, my favorite to catch is the smallmouth bass. A tenacious smallie fights as hard as anything swimming and loves to go aerial. For eating, it’s a toss-up between walleye and yellow perch, both part of the same family.
One of my favorite places to target all three of these fish is eastern Lake Erie. Dunkirk, N.Y. is about 7 1/2 hours by car from Fredericksburg and, for me, the quality of the fishing and the chance to catch ample, big specimens of these fish makes it a worthwhile destination.
Two weeks ago, I again found myself on Capt. Jim Steel’s 31-foot Tiara (dreamcatchersportfishing.com), fishing out of Dunkirk Harbor. And, like last year, he soon had us on fish. We eagerly cranked in a four-person limit of walleye before heading to deeper water to hunt for lake trout. One walleye I boated was a personal best 29-inch, 7-pounder.
The walleye were bigger and chunkier this year, not surprising since the massive lake is estimated to hold 41 million or more of the toothy predators. Erie had a record walleye spawning season in 2003 and highly productive hatches in 2014 and 2015. The lake’s western and central basin also had excellent spawning success in 2018.
“Right now is probably the most phenomenal fishing I’ve seen in my lifetime. You can go out in anywhere to 75 to 90 feet of water and from here [Dunkirk] to the Pennsylvania state line and in two hours catch three limits of walleye, 18 fish in the boat,” said Capt. Larry Jones, president of the Eastern Lake Erie Charter Boat Association.
Jason Robinson, New York’s fisheries biologist for Lake Erie, explained that Lake Erie is split into regions for management purposes, with the western portion managed for commercial and recreational fisheries. The eastern portion, from just west of Dunkirk to Buffalo, is recreational. Anglers can keep six walleye a day. The lake has so many walleye there was talk earlier this year of raising the limit.
Now, here is why summertime walleye fishing in the eastern basin is so great. At any given time, about 2.3 million of the western basin’s fish are in the area, on top of the millions already resident off New York.
Researchers are using acoustic telemetry to better understand walleye movement. Hundreds of fish were tagged and tracked over the last five years. The studies prove that spawning fish in the lake’s western basin quickly move out into the main lake and migrate east. By July and August, many of these fish are in waters off New York, where they stay until November before heading back west to spawn.
“One large male walleye travels the 200-mile length of the lake every year after spawning in the west. He does this year after year,” Robinson said.
Lake Erie walleyes that spawn in the eastern basin, however, tend to stay in that region. Those fish aren’t vulnerable, it appears, to the commercial fishing taking place in the central basin or the huge recreational fishery in Ohio.
Smallies and Sheepshead
My trip was a three-day venture. Day 2 had me opting to join fellow outdoor writer Wade Robertson of Pennsylvania aboard Capt. Greg Reusch’s Ranger bass boat on a quest for lunker smallmouth. My goal was something in the 6-pound range.
We began by fishing tube lures over the rocky bottom, setting up drifts over any structure we found. We caught a few small fish. Reusch then shared that he had some live crawfish, smallmouth candy. We readily swapped lures for the real deal.
Smallmouth bass, none approaching my desired weight class, loved the crawdads–when they could get to them. Hungry freshwater drum, called “sheepshead” up north, walloped our baits at a rate 3-1 greater than the smallies. We’re not complaining; the drum hit and fought hard, with some reaching 8 pounds. Our biggest smallmouth was 3.5 pounds.
The final walleye excursion came with Capt. Jim Klein of Eye-Fish Charters (eye-fish.com) aboard his 24-foot SeaSwirl Striper boat. Weather was iffy. Some charters with bigger boats cancelled. We looked at the radar and forecast and figured we’d try it for a couple hours, easing several miles out in the 2-4-foot waves and then returning by trolling with the wind at our back.
Harness that Worm
In contrast to Steel’s setup, which mainly employed “stickbait” lures, Klein set out a Great Lakes favorite called a “worm harness,” which basically involves two or three hooks in the terminal set with one nightcrawler rigged in a linear fashion.
Some harnesses have beads, including some that glow. All have spinning blades. Klein is an engineer and specializes in injection molding. We fished with lures he designed and recently patented. They feature a plastic willow blade weighted with an encased ball bearing.
Klein said anglers often can’t troll harnesses and stickbaits simultaneously due to the trolling speed variance needed for each lure to behave optimally. He designed his blades so they closely match the trolling properties of the stickbaits, allowing anglers to have more varied options. Technical, cool stuff.
A powerful thunderstorm chased us from the water at 10 a.m. We were halfway to a limit.
I’ve had friends ask me if we were mostly trolling. I said, “Yeah,” sometimes prompting a discernible lip curl by my inquisitor. Yes, I know the captain and mate are catching the fish and we “anglers” get to reel them in. It really isn’t much different than any spring charter trip for trophy striped bass or most offshore outings. I view it as a learning experience. Most of these skippers are eager to tell what they’re doing and why and how they’re doing it.
As to results: dredge fillets in Italian-seasoned fine bread crumbs and a little Panko; pan fry in a light oil; eat and then start counting the days until you can go again.
