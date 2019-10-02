IF you are the total package when it comes to hunting and fishing, the Virginia resident “Sportsman’s Hunting and Fishing” license combination is an increasingly good deal for people age 16 and older.
This combo was recently reduced to $100 and includes your basic Virginia hunting and freshwater fishing licenses; deer, bear and turkey big game tags; archery and muzzleloader season licenses; and a trout stamp. Purchased individually, these licenses would total $149.
The reduction helps mitigate some of the consternation hunters in the eastern portion of the state had when the decision was made to create a separate bear tag costing $23.
I’m sure people will do some math to figure out if they’re getting a good deal. As I crunched the numbers, the package still seems a money saver. Most hunters I know hunt at least two of the available deer seasons. So, even if you don’t fish for trout or bow hunt, you would still be saving a few bucks.
For lifetime hunting and fishing license holders such as myself, it is still an okay deal if you hunt multiple seasons.
Here’s the bottom line. It doesn’t matter which licenses you buy as long as you buy a license.
License fees are the backbone of conservation in Virginia and elsewhere. Even if you aren’t a hunter or angler, buying a license or any of the myriad conservation stamps, such as federal duck stamps, helps conserve wild places and manage wild critters.
Buying a license is one of the surest means of getting funding into the hands of organizations that need it. And, those same license sales help generate federal funding via excise tax revenues gained under both the wildlife and sportfish restoration acts.
As noted in last Saturday’s Op-Ed commentary in the Free Lance-Star by Del. James Edmunds, R-60th District, hunting and fishing licenses brought in $44.7 million to fund state conservation efforts last year. Another $11.9 million was the apportioned share of excise tax revenues collected under the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, and $5.29 million came in under the Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act.
We have noted how hunting license sales in Virginia have been on a slow but steady decline for years. Unless the major funding models for wildlife conservation changes, this is a disastrous trend. We can all help preserve our valued traditions, conserve the wildlife species we cherish and help ensure science-based management of those resources.
So, buy or renew a license. To register and buy a license or conservation stamp online, go to dgif.virginia.gov/licenses.
Green Top Outdoor Expo
Green Top Sporting Goods in Glen Allen is celebrating the beginning of another fall hunting season with their annual Outdoor Expo this weekend.
While moving retail product is at the heart of the effort, the event does have a bit of a festival atmosphere, complete with a food court and live music from area songsters such as Faron Hamblin. Green Top works with product representatives to arrange for special deals and expert advice. More than 180 such brands and products will be featured in three large outdoor tents as well as in the store.
Multiple outdoor demonstration areas where people can try out new products will also be available. These include a kayak pond where people can hop in a boat and see it on the water, an outdoor cooking area, a kids’ catfish pond, Berkeley’s bass tank, the Pure Fishing casting Experience and more.
Outdoor television personalities such as Kip Campbell of Red Arrow and Uncle Si and Jase Robertson from Duck Dynasty are among guests slotted for “meet and greets” on Saturday.
Ducks Unlimited is setting up an education area, while the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring an airgun range. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is holding an “archery challenge.”
People who join or renew a National Rifle Association membership at the event will also receive a $25 Green Top gift card.
The event is dog friendly for canines on a leash and Green Top executives said many visitors bring their best four-legged hunting buddies to the expo.
For a full rundown of the exhibitors and the schedule of events, see greentophuntfish.com/green-top-outdoor-expo.
Wittman Bill Advances
The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources passed last week a bipartisan bill authorizing a public-private partnership program to conserve and restore fish habitats nationwide. To date, more than 800 successful conservation projects have been carried out through these partnerships, benefitting fish habitat and anglers throughout the country.
The National Fish Habitat Conservation Through Partnership Act (H.R. 1747), introduced by U.S. Reps. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) and Marc Veasey (D-Texas), would codify the National Fish Habitat Partnership, which funds on-the-ground habitat restoration projects such as dam removals, streambank stabilizations and invasive aquatic plant removal.
This legislation would enhance the program by providing Congressional approval, ensuring more funding goes toward restoration projects and allowing a broad group of stakeholders to identify funding priorities.
The bill was introduced in March in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
“Healthy waterways and fish populations are absolutely critical to providing clean water and sustainable fisheries,” Wittman said. “This legislation will protect and restore aquatic communities around the nation through public-private partnerships to promote conservation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.