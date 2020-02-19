Are you making the most of your opportunities?
I’m talking about the opportunity to share the message about conservation and how people who hunt, fish and shoot are largely paying for the wild places and things that are enjoyed by most Americans.
Even though I consider myself working in the conservation “space,” sometimes I totally tank when presented an opportunity to subtly do something we used to call “bridging to our message” back in the days when I worked in media relations.
The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 44th annual Convention and Sports Show wrapped up in Nashville Saturday. The event is one of the largest gatherings in Nashville, if not the country.
Watching camo-clad turkey enthusiasts pack into the Gaylord Opryland Complex is a thing to behold. On Saturday morning, the line just to get into the exhibit hall extended hundreds of yards. The number of children in the crowd was encouraging.
But back to opportunity.
The Grand National Auction was wrapping last Friday night and my wife Maria and I decided to duck out early to go have a laidback snack and glass of wine at one of the many restaurants on the property. We settled for “The Cascades,” a wonderful venue where waterfalls and lush greenery provide the backdrop. We ordered a smoked salmon roll to split and, at our server’s suggestion, a buttery, slightly oaky chardonnay that would complement the fish.
Our personable server noticed my badge when he brought our food and shared his amazement at the crowd and its enthusiasm.
“This place has been a little dead the last few weeks. Then you guys came. All of these people here over wild turkeys. That’s incredible,” he declared.
I smiled and said, “Yeah, this convention really brings in a lot of good people,” and then took a sip of my wine.
And that is where I screwed up.
You see, our server saw something he really didn’t understand, a phenomenon bringing thousands of people together. He saw the party, but likely didn’t understand the commitment. At best, he’ll probably remember many friendly folks (he may call some “rednecks”) who seemed nutso about wild turkeys.
I failed by letting him get away without me delivering at least one soundbite, one message about the conservation commitment of this gathering.
Upstairs-Downstairs
My main reason for attending the convention is to cover the Conservation Conference part of the event. This is always a bit humbling, prompting introspection. That conference takes place on the top floor of the convention area in the “Delta” section of the complex.
One level below is the main ballroom, as well as a staging area where NWTF sets up a place they call the “Waterin’ Hole.” This is just what you might think it is: a place where you can buy a drink and listen to solo and duo country acts every day as you relax and hang out.
The next level down is where the many educational seminars about hunting and gear takes place, along with a consumer trade show floor featuring several hundred exhibitors. That floor is also the scene of the call-making competition and multiple daily auctions. It is always packed with people.
Upstairs, where I spend most of my time, about 400 people come and go from the diverse information sharing sessions.
While the dedicated turkey fans downstairs represent the biggest component of the consumer, end-user part of the equation, the people upstairs are those usually unheralded behind-the-scenes professionals who devote their lives to science and management of our natural world. They are the people who deploy the resources provided by the broader, wild turkey loving masses downstairs, using them to better wildlife habitat and, ultimately, wildlife species.
The upstairs crowd usually consists of wildlife biologists, foresters, land managers, policy makers and regulators. Sometimes their presentations can be dry, especially to someone with a non-technical background.
Others can be highly informative, especially when the presenters “Dick and Jane” the content, even though they’re talking mostly with fellow scientists. One of my ongoing goals is to translate their wonderful, technical research into something readily understood by grassroots readers.
In the aggregate, this gathered flock of turkey lovers are pieces of a conservation quilt representing the entire process from funding, to planning, to partnering, to placing boots on the ground to do the actual sweaty, spadework.
Fortunately, most diehard turkey hunters well understand the level of work that goes into facilitating their passions.
Color in the Picture
So, on my long drive back home from Nashville to King George, I pondered how I might have better communicated with my interested server in the restaurant.
Here is what I wish I had said: “Yes, it is an amazing thing to see, isn’t it? So much energy devoted to a bird that most people equate to the supermarket Butterballs they buy for Thanksgiving.
“Wild turkeys represent something greater. Once common on the American landscape, they were almost wiped out just a century ago. Then people, just like these folks gathered here, said somebody needed to do something. They understood that ‘somebody’ was them and to this day they dedicate their time, money and talents to wildlife.
“The comeback of the wild turkey across our American landscape is, perhaps, the greatest success story in the history of North American wildlife restoration. The people here at this convention know they must nurture and sustain it. They and their fellow hunters are the ones who open their hearts and wallets to ensure America has forested, natural places where all wildlife can roam.
“Once a year, we come together to celebrate and rededicate that conservation commitment. We’re happy we’re doing it in Nashville with great people like you and we appreciate your support.”
It would have taken but a minute to help color in that conservation picture.
I won’t miss that opportunity again.
