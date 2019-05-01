FOR many turkey hunters, tagging a single tom in their home state is a big deal and a multi-bird season is cause for celebration.
Then there are the turkey hunting diehards, the folks who obsess over gobbler getting, hone their skills to expert levels and visit multiple states in pursuit of long beard adventures.
One crowning achievement for the traveling turkey hunter is recording a “Grand Slam,” or taking all four of the subspecies of wild turkey in the United States. These include Eastern, Osceola or Florida, Rio Grande and Merriam’s turkeys.
Chuck O’Bier, of Lewisetta in the Northern Neck, punched the final notch in his Grand Slam ticket last week when he dropped the hammer on a Virginia gobbler in Northumberland County. The kicker: he completed the entire slam this spring.
O’Bier, a longtime charter fishing captain (chuckscharters.net) and marine construction company owner, is a turkey hunting fanatic. He called a single-year slam a “bucket list goal,” adding it’s something he always wanted to achieve while never believing it would work out. But then he talked it over with his wife Darlene last winter. “She said, ‘Go for it!” he said.
That was all the encouragement he needed. First up for O’Bier was a trip to Florida, the only state where you can hunt an Osceola turkey. These turkeys can be tough birds, known for long, sharp spurs and being tough to call into gun range.
O‘Bier was hunting in early March near Naples with his longtime pal Roland Martin, a bass fishing professional and former television personality, and a couple of other friends. Their private land excursions yielded some cooperative gobblers and O’Bier took two Osceolas, both weighing nearly 20 pounds with beards pushing 10 inches.
Next up was Nebraska in mid-April. Nebraska is a popular destination on the Grand Slam trail. First, it’s known for having abundant wild turkeys. Second, it’s one of only a few states where it is possible to shoot both Merriam’s and Rio Grande turkeys on the same trip. The eastern half of Nebraska has a lot of hybrids of the two subspecies.
O’Bier and his fellow hunters Scott Richards and Trent Shaver hunted south-central Nebraska for five-days, working public land not far from Harlan County Reservoir. The trip began looked iffy as a major winter storm raced up the center of the country just before O’Bier left Virginia. Luckily, they narrowly missed the brunt of it.
This was O’Bier’s fourth trip hunting that area and he said intense scouting paid off. “We had a lot of turkeys around us. We always had several birds strutting,” O’Bier said.
The trip yielded two Merriam’s and one Rio for O’Bier. He said the birds were easy to distinguish, with the Rios having a lot darker, black colors on their backs and tails.
He arrived home and soon found himself strategizing with his son and business partner David on best places to complete his Grand Slam with an Eastern tom. They settled on one of David’s go-to destinations in Richmond County.
“We set up on a power line and the turkeys were gobbling really good on the roost,” O’Bier said. “One turkey flew down and jumped on top of a blown-down tree to look around. He then hopped down, gobbled a couple times and came right in.”
His dream season had reached its zenith.
“Taking that turkey with David couldn’t have been any better,” O’Bier said. “It was an awesome morning I’ll never forget.”
O’Bier said he plans to register his single-season Grand Slam with the National Wild Turkey Federation (nwtf.org). He’ll receive a certificate and a pin commemorating his feat.
The NWTF, founded in Fredericksburg in 1973 and now headquartered in Edgefield, S.C., recognizes six different slams for wild turkeys. The Grand Slam is the most popular and more than 1,500 hunters have registered the achievement.
The other recognition levels include: the Royal Slam, which is a Grand Slam plus the Gould’s turkey (found in Mexico and small areas of Arizona and New Mexico); the World Slam, a Royal Slam plus the ocellated wild turkey found in Mexico and Central America; the Canadian Slam, taking an Eastern and Merriam’s in any Canadian province; a Mexican Slam, which includes Rio Grande, Gould’s and ocellated wild turkeys harvested in Mexico only; and the U.S. Super Slam, which recognizes taking one wild turkey subspecies in every state except Alaska.
O’Bier is already eligible for Royal Slam recognition, having taken a Gould’s turkey on a previous trip to Mexico. He said his next bucket list bird is the colorful ocellated turkey. Those are often taken in and around the jungles of the Mexican Yucatan and Central America in forests where diminutive Brockett deer and jaguars roam.
An ocellated is on my list, as well. I have yet to take a Merriam’s turkey, although it wasn’t for lack of trying on a 2011 trip to South Dakota’s Black Hills. Four of the five of us on that trip got skunked during tough hunting conditions. Taking a Merriam would give me both my Grand and Royal Slams.
I finally got to hunt Rios this year in Texas and took two nice toms. My sole Osceola came while hunting solo three years on some ranchland in southeastern Florida. I’m thinking a Merriam’s from South Dakota, Wyoming or Colorado may be in the mix next year.
