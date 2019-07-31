FOR NEARLY 100 years, the plastics revolution transformed the globe, changing manufacturing, packaging, medicine, technology and more. Opportunities in “plastics” were touted as avenues to a lot of money for both the George Bailey character in the holiday movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and the Dustin Hoffman character in the “The Graduate.”
Recent decades, though, are revealing what explosive human population growth, coupled with a reliance on plastics, are doing to the waters of our world.
The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades show in Orlando had many exhibitors touting the “Kick Plastic” message. Sunglasses manufacturer Costa del Mar makes it a centerpiece of its community support model and has attracted other companies to the cause, including Orvis, Yeti and others.
It is estimated more than 8 million tons of plastics end up in the oceans annually, adding to the 165 million tons believed already there. According to a report released by the World Economic Forum and Ellen MacArthur Foundation, plastic is dumped into the oceans at an equivalent to one garbage truck every minute. Without changes, this could quadruple by 2050.
While it’s easy to spot floating plastic water bottles, discarded cooler parts or grocery bags, much of the plastic pollution in our waters is barely visible. These microplastics can be pieces manufactured to be small and used in clothing, cosmetics, industrial components, cigarette butts, or they can be tiny, broken pieces of once-larger plastics.
Many birds, fish and aquatic mammals ingest these plastics. A report from the 2017 Ocean Conference noted that one recent study found that a single piece of normal-sized plastic ingested by a sea turtle increases its chance of death by 20 percent. More than 70 percent of sea turtles are reported to have plastic in their guts. A 2017 United Nations study found that ingested plastic kills approximately one million marine birds and 100,000 marine animals each year—and that doesn’t include impacts on fish.
Freshwater habitat is also getting hit. Europe appears to be a little further along in assessing the scope of the freshwater problem. A recently published study by scientists in the United Kingdom showed microplastics were found in at least half of all aquatic insects living in the rivers of South Wales. What eats aquatic insects? Fish.
The sinister thing about plastic is most of it never really goes away. So if you love the outdoors, prize clean water, enjoy seeing marine life and catching and eating fish, then don’t dump junk into the water or along a shoreline or tolerate anyone else who does.
This includes fishing equipment, bait containers, monofilament line, soft drink and water bottles, etc. Many marinas have monofilament recycling stations. If your favorite launch points don’t have one, ask why.
Clean up plastic and other refuse, especially when it’s windy or before you start running your boat at high speeds, when trash is likely to blow out. If you see litter in the water, retrieve it. Drink from reusable bottles; over time, this is more cost-efficient and many newer, lined stainless steel bottles keep drinks cold or hot. Avoid eating things on boats that require plastic utensils or carry some durable plates and utensils that can be reused.
So much plastic is simply for convenience. After quick, one-time uses, it’s tossed away to fill landfills or pollute woods and waterways for centuries. Simple changes will make a difference.
Federal Gridlock
A bill changing how revenues derived by the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937, most often referred to as the Pittman–Robertson Act, was recently presented in the U.S. Senate.
That act has been amended several times since its inception and this latest proposal provides flexibility to state agencies on spending, specifically allowing expenditures for recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) of hunters and recreational shooters.
Hunters and recreational shooters contribute nearly $1 billion annually to conservation, collected via excise taxes established and through license purchases. Declining hunting license sales and the corresponding decrease in equipment purchases, though, is creating a funding conundrum. State and federal agencies interested in conservation are looking at new ways to preserve not only hunter and recreational shooter numbers, but also recruit America’s next generations of conservationists.
The proposed legislation is called the Modernizing the Pittman-Robertson Fund for Tomorrow’s Needs Act (S.2092). The bill is identical to the House of Representatives’ bill (H.R. 877) introduced earlier this year, co-sponsored by Virginia Congressman Rob Wittman.
H.R.2591, which set a cap on how much of the provided funds could be devoted to R3 activities, passed the House last September before dying in a Senate committee. A Senate companion bill went nowhere.
Getting any legislation passed right now, short of something meaningless like “National Clean Underwear Month” is probably in the “refuse-to-do” box. Nobody, Democrats or Republicans, want to give the other side any “wins” going into the 2020 elections.
Another pending bill is Congressman Bruce Westerman’s (R-AR) second effort at getting relief for the U.S. Forest Service in letting forest managers actively manage national forests in a way that would help curtail disease, infestation and resulting catastrophic wildfires. Westerman’s original bill passed the House 2017 but died in a Republican Senate. It’s a shame, but short of another catastrophic wildfire claiming lives and property, this bill might not go anywhere this year.