Being in a hurry and working with sharp knives can be a bad combination. Fortunately, my recent slip left me with only temporary, limited use of one of my opposable thumbs, rendering me a less-than-fully-equipped primate but still functional.
When cleaning waterfowl, I prefer small, sharp fillet knives. They let me cleanly extract breast meat and finely cut around legs and thighs. A proper work environment makes things easier, too.
Then, there are rush jobs, like last Sunday morning.
It is no secret waterfowl hunting in Virginia has been difficult this season. Many longtime hunters call it one of the worst they can remember. Warm weather, especially north of us, seems to have limited migration. Ordinarily, I hear regular booming of shotguns down along the Rappahannock; not this year.
Tough Ducks!
The three-day October season I call the wood duck season was a bust. The few favored pockets where I sometimes hunt were largely dry. Work and travel commitments, plus deer hunting, all interfere with the middle season. Not that it mattered. With few exceptions, few hunters reported good duck numbers.
The final segment--often the best one due to colder January weather--brought an offer from a friend to hunt a nearby marsh. When conditions are right, gunning can be good. I loaded my Boykin spaniel Jameson into the truck and we headed out. With no blind available, my plan was to hunker in vegetation along a beaver dam. I’d tether Jamey nearby where he could see things but not run around and flare any incoming birds.
As often happens, small groups of ducks began flying a few minutes before legal shooting time. I gazed at my watch, muttering, “Hurry up,” as wood ducks and mallards flew over. Flying seemed to cease as the second hand swept over the appointed minute.
“How do the birds know this?” I grumbled.
I hit my old double reed Haydel call and what do you know, a straggler group of four mallards soon circled overhead. My decoy placement was abysmal and the birds knew it. They weren’t going to set down, but were in shotgun range.
I pulled up and squeezed the trigger—three times. I didn’t scratch a feather.
I am aware I miss sometimes, but Jameson believes I’m infallible. I hate to disappoint him. He must have figured I didn’t have enough advance warning for the shot so when a couple of ducks approached the swamp minutes later, he barked to warn me to get ready.
Clearly, we’re both rusty. We returned home, duck-less.
Our next two times out, sitting in a different location, were fruitless. The first was a warm, sunny morning with little wind. Such conditions rarely favor duck hunters. We saw minimal, distant birds that had other plans.
Two days later, on Saturday, conditions changed with colder temperatures, some predawn freezing rain and snow, good cloud cover and a little breeze. Amazingly, there was still a dearth of ducks. One pair circled twice, looked down and then flew on. Of course, my feeble shooting at them hurried their departure. I prefer shooting at decoying birds, but passing shots seemed to be all that were being offered.
My feet were cold. Jameson was shivering. He looked at me around 7:45 a.m., his eyes pleading, “Can we go home please? I’m freezing and ready for a proper breakfast.”
I pulled the three decoys I had out in the shallow water.
The next morning, Jameson was slightly less enthused as I slipped his neoprene vest around him. He had done enough duck watching with no duck fetching. That was about to change.
We saddled up and arrived early, nestling into our now improved makeshift blind 20 minutes before legal shooting time. I hoped this cold front would get birds moving and maybe bring in some new ducks.
Groups of woodies, mallards and, I think, gadwall began zipping by in the faint, early light. Most had destinations well beyond our setup in mind. Suddenly, two veered sharply right, cupped wings and plopped in 10 yards from the decoys. I decided to pop up, flush the ducks and shoot them on the rise.
Good Boy!
It almost worked as planned. I stood, raised my shotgun, heard the birds making their takeoff roll, but then couldn’t see them against the flat gray color of predawn vegetation. They soon silhouetted against the predawn sky as they cleared the tree line on the eastern horizon. I fired, a duck crumpled and Wonder Dog finally got to “fetch ‘em up.”
We hung around, hoping for a second mallard or some black ducks, but it was over. We bailed around 8:30 a.m. As we cleared the tangle of greenbrier and trees above the marsh and entered a cut beanfield, I heard geese—close and advancing. Jameson heard them, too. He sat, scanning the sky.
The geese crested the treetops, maybe 30 yards overhead. My shotgun boomed. A big goose thudded to the ground.
Before Jamey could say, “Dude, nice shot!” he sprinted toward the goose, found a way to lift it and then waddled back to me, struggling under the weight of a bird nearly a third of his size. Good boy!
But back to the knifework. With deadlines pressing and football to watch, I eschewed a proper work surface, instead kneeling over a piece of plywood. The goose breasts were removed easily enough, but when it came to separating a lower leg from a thigh, the knife slipped up and sliced deeply through the top of my thumb. Heavy blood flow ensued, soaking paper towels.
Finally, after applying a rubber band tourniquet below the covered wound, the bleeding stopped. It’s all good.
Did I tell you about my boy’s retrieves?
