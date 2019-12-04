THE SMALL building just down the hill from Preston Thompson’s house on his Essex County farm is a center for eclectic creativity.
Sometimes it’s a workshop for crafting and painting award-winning waterfowl decoys. Other times, it’s a laboratory for making homemade wines, jellies and jams from just about every edible fruit and berry growing in the Virginia wild.
During deer season, though, it’s the clichéd beehive of activity as Thompson and his family and friends take whitetails and transform them into delectable cuts of meat, sensational sausages and scrapple.
Yes, scrapple. To the uninitiated, scrapple might summon awful (make that “offal”) emotions.
Scrapple has been a traditional food in mid-Atlantic states for centuries, with origins believed to trace back to German black puddings made with blood and pork parts.
Scrapple recipes are as diverse as regional and individual tastes, but they all share a common attribute. The finished product is a cooked mush that is poured into something like a loaf. It’s then sliced and fried until crispy on the outside and soft in the middle.
Pork scrapple you can purchase commercially typically does contain offal, variously the hog’s head, heart, liver, tongue and, possibly, some other internal organs, along with seasonings. Thompson’s venison scrapple, by comparison, is positively pristine, using only lean pieces of scrap meat that many hunters and deer processors discard.
“I don’t like to waste any part of that deer that you can eat,” Thompson said. “There’s still a lot of meat on those necks, ribs and legs after you’ve bone out the bigger pieces of meat.”
Younger hunter scribes sometimes dismiss the baby boomer generation as being fixated on trophy hunting without the appropriate reverence for the meat the animal offers. This, of course, is hogwash.
While it is wonderful to see younger generations pick up the hunting mantle and promote sustainable populations of fish and game, their elders were raised by parents who came of age between the Great Depression and World War II. For these generations, potting a squirrel or rabbit meant an entire family might get at least a little protein during austere times. Hunting for food isn’t a new phenomenon by any means.
Thompson, now in his early 70s, knows what it means to hunt and fish for food. Making and eating scrapple has been a family tradition for decades. Here is how he does it.
After first removing and packaging cuts such as steaks, roasts, burger and more from his deer, he then takes the thin strips of meat from between the ribs and sections of bone with scraps of meat attached and then boils them for a few hours. Then, he painstakingly removes any edible, lean piece of meat from the bones, discarding any sinew or other chewy tidbits. This meat is then run through the grinder a couple of times.
Besides cooking the meat, boiling extracts flavor from the bones and marrow. He calls this broth “the juice” and he retains it for the scrapple. After cooling the juice to allow any fat to congeal and float to the surface, he strains it.
“See that brown stuff in the bottom? That’s good stuff, from the marrow,” he said as the bucket emptied.
Thompson makes 15-16 pounds of scrapple per batch using 4.5 pounds of the ground venison, 1.5 gallons of the juice, 4 ounces of ground sage, a cup of brown sugar, 2 tablespoons of black pepper, 3 tablespoons of salt and a tablespoon of red pepper. Eight beef bouillon cubes augment the juice.
Once this is all mixed together, he stirs it constantly over a fairly high heat until it boils. It transforms into a slurry-like substance. He calls the next step, whisking in 2.5 pounds of white cornmeal, the most dangerous.
“You have to watch it. This stuff will blow up on you,” he said, as he gave his forearms a workout rapidly stirring as the concoction bubbled and belched lava-like streams of scrapple toward the top of the large pot.
Once satisfied that the mix is cooked enough and any big lumps of corn meal sufficiently broken down and incorporated, Thompson takes it off the heat and quickly and carefully pours it into five loaf pans lined with flexible, plastic wrap. After it’s refrigerated for 24 hours, it can be removed from the pans and sliced or frozen for later use.
Thompson’s fried scrapple takes on an almost brown bread appearance. Serve it on the side with eggs or slap it between some bread or a roll and make a sandwich.
Using all the meat from a game animal sometimes takes effort and a time commitment. But, in the end, it is the right thing to do and the results are rewarding.
Here’s a Thought
If you have any outdoor enthusiasts on your gift list and they already have as much gear as they want or need, consider giving an experience.
Connie Spindler of Maryland’s Office of Tourism Development shared an innovative website designed to direct would-be hunters and anglers to guides, outfitters and opportunities in our neighboring state. Everything from sika deer hunting to bowfishing is there. The address is https://fishandhuntmaryland.com/give-the-gift-of-fish-and-hunt-maryland.
I sure wish Virginia tourism could get its outdoors act together and start better promoting all that is available in the Old Dominion. You have to really “hunt” to find any reference to hunting on the virginia.org website. Click on the “Outdoors and Sports” section under the “Things to Do” header of the Virginia site and you’ll find a link to fishing, but hunting is conspicuously absent.
Note: For a video of Thompson preparing his venison scrapple, as well as more than 100 other fish and game recipes and outdoors adventures, see Ken Perrotte’s outdoorsrambler.com website.
