In a normal world, I would be readying to hit the road next week to attend the American Sportfishing Association’s annual tradeshow in Orlando, Fla.
The annual mid-July event has attracted up to 15,000 people from around the globe who come to celebrate the manufacturing and selling of all things fishing.
This is no normal year, though, and the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades is going “virtual” in an event dubbed “ICAST 2020 Online.”
I’m not sure exactly what that means, but I’m going to give it a try. And you can attend this virtual show as well.
When the actual show sets up at the Orange County Convention Center, attendance is limited to people engaged in the sport fishing industry, whether they be manufacturers, distributors, sales and promotional staff, buyers for retail outlets, and accredited media. It is not a consumer trade show.
Next Monday, however, when the virtual show kicks off, members of the general public are invited (with limitations) to log in with their computers and check it out.
Mary Jane Williamson, ASA’s communications director, said online attendees will be able to “visit” exhibitor booths, “but they won’t be able to do a deep dive and do things such as setting up business appointments or arranging merchandise buys.”
Short of that, though, attendees from the general public will largely get to see everything, Williamson added—even some of the seminars and conservation sessions, and the popular New Product Showcase.
It will be interesting to tour virtual booths. At the “real” show, some booths are spectacularly themed. My guess is the virtual booths will work to convey a similar vibe, with lots of interactive options, videos, pro staff product demonstrations, maybe live chat and more.
As a credentialed media member, I get to vote next Tuesday in the New Product Showcase for the best new items for 2020. If results are known in time, I’ll share next week the voting results and reveal what were my picks. Not being able to pick up and personally inspect the merchandise, especially when it comes to things such as lures, rods and reels, tackle accessories, clothing and more, is bound to complicate the process.
The virtual show runs until July 17. The general public does not need to register for ICAST 2020 Online and it is free to attend. Access to the virtual tradeshow website will be available through ICASTfishing.org beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday. A company called May Your Show is hosting the virtual trade show. None of the content is hosted on other servers or websites, according to Williamson.
One early event, open to any angler in the country, is this weekend’s ICAST Cup fishing tournament. This is a fun, nationwide tournament where anglers compete for bragging rights in one of five geographical divisions. Winners in each division are determined by the total length of up to five largemouth, smallmouth and/or spotted bass as submitted through the FishDonkeyapp and verified by the tournament director. The app is downloadable on the registration website (icastcup.com).
Winners will be promoted by FLW and the American Sportfishing Association during the online ICAST show. A $20 entry fee benefits the “Keep America Fishing” program, which works to keep our public water resources open, clean and abundant with fish.
Finally, if you really want to make it an ICAST moment from wherever you are signing in, make sure you crack open a cold beer, break out some creative snacks and play some cool music starting at 4 p.m. That is when happy hour typically starts on the actual tradeshow’s floor. Please, though, no “Margaritaville.”
QDMA, NDA to Merge
Last week, we covered the financial challenges that many nonprofit conservation-oriented organizations are facing, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of revenues from fundraising events.
Two organizations dedicated to sustaining healthy deer populations announced Tuesday that they are merging. The Quality Deer Management Association and the National Deer Alliance say their new, combined organization will soon become “a new super-group in deer conservation.”
The board of directors of each organization unanimously approved the merger. Nick Pinizzotto, president and CEO of NDA will lead the new group. The QDMA senior leader position was vacant.
“While there’s no question the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many organizations hard, we are turning the tables by using the situation, combined with the many challenges deer and hunters are facing, as an opportunity to become laser focused on delivering a mission that serves deer, hunters and industry effectively and efficiently,” Pinizzotto said.
Lindsay Thomas Jr., QDMA’s communications director, said a first order of business is to get to work on assembling a new, unified strategic plan. Pinizzotto will lead that effort with a goal to have everything in place before the start of the fall hunting season. Thomas said the name of the new organization is yet to be determined, but a decision was reached to retain QDMA’s well-recognized logo featuring a buck and a doe deer.
Thomas said each organization is bringing unique strengths to the merger. Policy and advocacy work, as well as tackling chronic wasting diseases issues were among NDA’s strong points. A strong, grassroots volunteer base, and an emphasis on habitat and hunter retention and recruitment are among QDMA’s strengths.
The NDA was formed after QDMA’s North American Deer Summit in 2014. Unification is expected to end duplicative effort and improve operations efficiency.
“The timing couldn’t be better,” said Sam Burgeson, NDA board chairman. “With the challenges facing deer, deer conservation, and the sport of deer hunting today, this merger provides exciting and unique opportunities to bring together our resources and strengthen our ability to carry out our mission. Our board has utmost confidence in Nick’s ability to lead us through this process and into the future.”
The pandemic prompted recognition that past business models needed prompt attention, according to the statement announcing the merger. Both organizations had already been collaborating since 2014 and discussions about mutual support during the pandemic led to this bigger solution.
Counterproductive wildlife policies, shrinking hunter numbers, loss of habitat and the rapid spread of chronic wasting disease are among the issues on the new organization’s agenda.
