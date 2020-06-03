A PAIR of one-day
Kayak Bass
Fishing Trail Series tournaments is scheduled for the Potomac River June 13 and 14. Stafford County is the host sponsor for the weekend events.
Many fishing tournaments around the nation have been canceled or postponed and these events will be among the first to resume as guidelines related to spread of the COVID-19 virus are loosened.
While this is deemed a sporting event, it’s not the type of fishing tournament where a crowd gathers for an exciting weigh-in at the end. A “virtual” awards ceremony will wrap up the tournaments.
Under this organization’s rules, scoring is done by the angler taking a precisely proscribed photograph of the fish as it lays on a measuring board on or near the watercraft the angler is fishing from. For example, the minimum length for scoring is 12 inches. The fish must have its mouth, ideally closed, touching the end of the measuring board with at least one lobe of the tail fin also in contact with the board. The fish’s left eye must also be clearly visible. The angler then uploads the photo of the fish for scoring.
The unique format benefits the fish since it is typically out of the water for a short time and released where it was caught. In traditional tournaments, fish are kept in live wells on the boat and then transported sometimes considerable distances for weigh-ins.
Kayak anglers can fish with one rod and reel at a time. Only artificial lures are allowed, with the exception of pork strips or rinds.
Anglers pay a $100 entry fee and winning payouts hinge on the number of competitors and the sizes of the winning fish. Anglers can start fishing at 5:30 a.m. and must stop fishing at 1:30 p.m. The eligible fishing waters are anywhere on the Potomac and its tributaries from the Woodrow Wilson Bridge to the Harry Nice Bridge in Dahlgren. Chopawamsic Creek on the Quantico Marine Corps Base is not considered an eligible tributary for these tournaments.
Tournament coordinator Michael Ortega estimated entrants might number “around 100,” given the current pandemic issues. But, he added, anglers can also put in their kayaks at any public launch point on the Maryland side of the water, even though Virginia is considered the host. Allowing launching from Maryland might increase the number of competitors since anglers on the east side of the river wouldn’t have to travel as far to access launch points.
Ortega noted that the Northern Virginia Kayak Bass Anglers Club is also be hosting a local tournament on same waters that weekend. Between 40 and 50 of that club’s members are expected to fish with many also likely to register for the national-level tournaments since any fish they catch can be entered into each event.
In conjunction with the tournaments, Chad Hoover, a retired Naval officer, is bringing his Kayak Bassin’ fishing show to the region.
In a release to local media, Stafford County stated the estimated economic impact of hosting these tournaments exceeds $116,000, with an additional advertising value of over $3 million.
For entry details and more about the KBF tournaments, see Kayakbassfishing.com/event/2020-kbf-trail-potomac-river. For more about the Northern Virginia Kayak Bass Fishing club, go to nvkba.com.
Charter Boat COVID Guidelines
As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission recently released general guidelines for charter boats operating during the pandemic.
The guidelines, subject to review and change, include posting all information on the charter outfitter’s website or informing customer by other means about precautions, the charter’s cleaning plan and other requirements. Charter operators are also expected to “pre-screen customers for COVID-19 at time of booking, using the Virginia Department of Health interim guidance.
Boats need to establish policies and practices for physical distancing between co-workers and customers. Employees are expected to have liberal sick leave and to allow customers to cancel their trip with no penalty if they are sick. Such policies and procedures relevant to the customers should be clearly communicated on the charter’s website, or otherwise made available at the time of booking.
High-contact areas should be thoroughly disinfected, and captains and crew are expected to self-monitor daily their symptoms, taking their temperature. During the fishing trip, employees and customers should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth whenever possible. All persons must wear a mask when in an interior space.
The captain must provide hand sanitizer at multiple points on the boat and passengers must use it before they board the boat. Handrails and fishing equipment should be cleaned frequently during the course of each trip, at least every two hours.
For the typical six-person charter vessels, passengers should be limited to families who have sheltered in place together or unrelated people who booked as one party and can maintain social distancing.
It’s a complicated world right now. I’ve been looking at booking a charter trip soon. Tuna fishing has been on fire off the Outer Banks and Virginia Beach. Many boats are getting booked for the entire month. Clearly, people are fishing.
Free Fishing Days
Virginia’s annual free fishing weekend begins tomorrow. People may fish without a license June 5–7. No fishing license of any kind is required for recreational rod and reel fishing (freshwater and saltwater) during free fishing days.
Fee fishing areas (Crooked Creek, Douthat, and Clinch Mountain), however, will still require a permit. All fishing regulations including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, remain in effect.
“Free fishing days are always an excellent opportunity to get out and try fishing for the first time, or to introduce new people to fishing,” said Ryan Brown, executive director of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. “I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and all that Virginia’s outdoors have to offer.”
The DGIF is also holding a 2020 Kids ‘n Fishing Photo Contest. For contest rules, go to dgif.virginia.gov/kidsnfishing.
