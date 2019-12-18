THE JOINT Legislative Audit and Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly released its study of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Monday, offering numerous options for adjusting management and operations.
It did not recommend consolidation, in whole or in part, with the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. Potential for such consolidation was a key interest area when the study was chartered in 2017.
Twenty-three states have some ocean coastline. Eighteen have a single police force within one agency that oversees all game activity enforcement, including saltwater and commercial fishing. Virginia is one of five coastal states employing multiple police agencies for coastline patrol. A JLARC study, concluded in late 1996, determined it feasible to consolidate DGIF and VMRC law enforcement functions, with certain caveats and considerations.
The latest study, though, states, “While there is a small amount of overlap and duplication among these programs (DGIF and VMRC law enforcement), it can best be handled by coordination and does not warrant the much more difficult process of consolidation.”
The study found wide variability in pay and work schedules between the two agencies. Depending on what pay models and practices were adopted, consolidation could have saved about $4.4 million annually or ended up costing about $3.4 million more each year, according to Justin Brown, JLARC’s senior associate director and the study project leader.
Most law enforcement responsibilities of both agencies are distinct, without overlap. The one area of overlap relates to recreational boating patrol and enforcement in eastern Virginia, typically in fresh and brackish waters that sometimes extend miles beyond a river’s fall line, the traditional line of demarcation.
The current overlap sometimes leads to DGIF and VMRC officers conducting simultaneous patrol and enforcement activities in the same area. This results in inefficient use of resources and boaters feeling somewhat hassled. Better coordination of enforcement operations and accident response efforts is the key, according to the report.
The report noted that the DGIF’s top law enforcement position, a colonel, has been vacant for three years, with operations and administration duties split between two majors. The result, according to surveyed, anonymous officers, has been a lack of direction and foresight, and “no clear, consistent guidance.”
One reason cited for not filling the top job was a statutory requirement for DGIF to fill sworn supervisory vacancies from within the agency. This assumes someone with the right skills set is waiting in the wings. This, apparently, wasn’t the case at DGIF. The JLARC also recommended that DGIF create a better career ladder, similar to that seen in some civilian law enforcement agencies, for conservation police officers who don’t want to become supervisors.
Another recommendation was for DGIF to provide additional training and written guidance to give all CPOs a consistent understanding of when to issue a warning, issue a summons, or make an arrest.
Funding Issues
Options for improving management and finances included raising boat registration fees to get them in line with those of nearby states as well as trying to capture the number of people who get “free” hunting privileges in Virginia.
Virginia has some of the broadest exemptions (36 total) from buying a hunting license of any state in the country, with a host of freebies for landowners and majority corporate shareholders and their families when hunting corporation-owned land. The exemptions mean that Virginia not only doesn’t receive any direct license revenues from these exempt people, the state also misses out on an estimated $1.5 million in federal funding. These are revenues derived from excise taxes that are apportioned back to the states based on their total license sales.
Surveyed, license-holding hunters overwhelmingly (94 percent) believed exemptions for landowners, their spouses and children should continue. Only 45 percent of licensed hunters were supportive of continuing exemptions for stockholders.
One option cited as a way to potentially capture these exempt hunters would be to institute a nominal registration fee.
“DGIF could realize a very meaningful fiscal increase from legislative action to reduce the number of exemptions or to require a small fee be paid for a license for currently-exempt constituents, but we recognize the public policy reasons behind these exemptions as they stand today,” Ryan Brown, DGIF’s executive director, noted in a written response to the report.
Organization
The report assessed DGIF land acquisition policies and practices in recent years. The report called out hiring processes that sometimes averaged double that of other state agencies, but also stated this has improved significantly in recent months. It also called the agency’s existing strategic plan “incomplete and out of date.”
Roundly praised were DGIF’s conservation and management staff, with interview sources calling them “experienced and dedicated.” Programs were cited as national leaders in certain areas.
How to integrate game and nongame wildlife species has been an ongoing issue. At one time, a separate wildlife diversity division was set up; today, biologists and technicians are integrated into Terrestrial Wildlife and Aquatic Wildlife divisions.
Placing more emphasis on its nongame species management by consolidating nongame species staff into a single division managed by a supervisor who reports to the deputy director was listed as an option.
The report lists too many issues, options and recommendations to cover here. The full report, plus Brown’s letter addressing recommendations and options, is available at: http://jlarc.virginia.gov/pdfs/reports/Rpt528-1.pdf.
