Deer season is coming. People care about you. So, please, quit taking shortcuts when it comes to safety as you hunt from treestands.
I readily admit to taking shortcuts, especially when I was younger. Others may have had accidents, but I was more careful, agile…stupid.
Most of us who deer hunt have, on occasion, hunted from neglected, dilapidated ladder stands. Some stands have brittle, moss-covered ratchet straps. Others are hyper-extended, with slipped or nonexistent support braces because the tree has grown. Some stands don’t have a rope dangling down so you can safely hoist a pack, firearm or bow and safely once you climb up.
There were days when I climbed ladder stands without wearing or using any fall-restraint system, even though I knew it takes a second to slip or lose your grip, especially on mornings with a frosty glaze on the ladder.
Research data compiled by the Treestand Safety Awareness Foundation shows ladder stands account for about 20 percent of all falls. Another 13 percent involve people putting up or taking down stands.
Glen Mayhew of the TSSA says industry standard calls for at least three people to set up or take down a ladder stand. Two people stabilize the stand while the third person ascends and secures it to the tree.
Some friends favor “lock-on” stands, often setting them up alone. Mayhew said this is safer with two people, but whoever is setting climbing sticks or other scaling tools needs to be attached to that tree throughout the process. Attaching the stand is always a tricky maneuver. Lineman’s belts and ropes are good tools.
Many deer hunters favor climbing stands. In our younger days, nothing short of thick overhead limbs limited how high we might climb. We fooled a lot of deer that way, but it’s a long way to the ground and we don’t bounce like we used to. We’ve gotten generally smarter about using safety harnesses, but sometimes are impatient and don’t attach our safety tether to the tree until we reach where we’re going to sit. That’s a mistake.
Let me share one friend’s story from last year. He has hunted for several decades and when he bought his first climber, he’d sometimes go as high as 40 feet.
On the last day of the season, he climbed a tree and then realized there was there was a better tree closer to the trail he was watching. He was bowhunting. He relocated to that better tree, climbing 35 feet. After settling in, he noticed a couple of small beech tree limbs, probably no bigger around than your little finger, interfering with his vision to the left. His bow hung from a hook to his right.
“I started tugging on the limbs,” he explained. “When they finally gave, my weight shifted so much that I went out of the stand, which remained firmly attached to the tree.”
The good news is he only fell 18 inches, the length between his safety strap from his waist to the tree.
“I was actually hanging there, watching my bow fall, hitting the ground with arrows going everywhere. I climbed back up, got back into the stand and then climbed down to get my bow,” he said.
OLD SCHOOL
My friend says he is “old school,” still preferring a waist belt over safer full-torso vest or full-body systems. He said he specifically limits the length of the strap between his waist and the tree to 18 inches.
“I want to stop the fall quickly. I’ve seen some safety straps that might let you drop four feet. My belt doesn’t tighten at all if you fall. I don’t want to fall below the treestand. If the stand is still on the tree, I want to be able to try to get back in,” he said.
Mayhew said TSSA doesn’t support using single belts or chest harnesses. Recommended are full-body harnesses that meet American Society for Testing and Material standards recognized by the Treestand Manufacturers Association. Harnesses are increasingly available in varied styles ranging from full vests with pockets to lightweight models with padded straps.
“Most men are top heavy,” Mayhew said. “A waist belt may cause the person to invert and slip out of the device when a fall occurs or the belt may slip up to the chest level which may significantly affect breathing,” Mayhew said.
PROPER PLANNING AND POSITIONING
The key with a full-body harness that might include a three- or four-foot tether is to attach it high above you so that if you do fall, you don’t have a significant drop, no matter what type of stand you are in. Position it as high as you can reach. It should get taut soon as you lean and look around while sitting, while providing sufficient slack if you need to stand for a bowhunting shot.
If you fall, you’ll still have that short drop that my friend is concerned with, but you’ll be in a much safer harness.
Any time you climb a tree, formulate a plan for how you’ll get down if there’s a slip.
If the stand has slipped or fallen, use a suspension relief strap to keep blood flowing to and from your legs. The key is to get down quickly to avoid suspension trauma, a condition that occurs from hanging too long with your blood circulation cut off. A new device by Primal Treestands called the Emergency Descender alleviates that worry, giving you a controlled descent from heights to 25 feet.
Treestand safety seems to be improving. Mayhew said data from 2018 shows an estimated 3,001 mishaps required emergency department visit, a 46.5 percent decrease since 2010.
For more about treestand safety, go to tmastands.com or dgif.virginia.gov/hunting/education/treestand-safety. For information about specific safety tools and tips for treestand hunting, see my weblog at outdoorsrambler.com.
