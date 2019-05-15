IT TOOK SIX YEARS of trying, but Julie Abel, president of the Rappahannock Spurs Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, finally closed the deal with a spring gobbler, tagging a tom April 14 in King George County.
Many people in local leadership levels of conservation organizations are experienced, successful pursuers of their signature species whether it is turkey, ducks, grouse or deer. While Abel has successfully taken deer, geese and ducks, she struggled with turkeys.
“It only took me six years to stop making rookie mistakes,” she laughed. “It wasn’t for lack of exposure. I averaged 18-20 days in the woods during the six-week spring gobbler season. I also couldn’t blame it on a lack of great places to hunt, a shortage of turkeys, or bad calling. I had very few days where I didn’t see or hear birds and my mentor, Steve Purks, was very successful at getting other people—mostly kids—their first birds.”
Abel is a gamer. She had chances. The first shot she ever took at a gobbler was a 12-yard miss.
“I wasn’t afraid to work for the birds and have crawled across the edge of more than one field on my hands and knees to get closer to a stubborn bird,” she explained. “I stepped on a stick once after carefully slipping up on a gobbler and two hens. The hen busted me. I’ve learned to step down gently before committing to taking the step.”
Learning how to relax and maintain a posture that minimizes exaggerated movement was another learning experience.
“I didn’t relax, and actually tensed up for long periods. My hands and sometimes legs and feet fell asleep. I now get very comfortable when I sit down and keep the gun rested on my knee. I’ve learned how to keep blood flowing through the legs and arms by subtly stretching and flexing muscles with little movement,” Abel said.
Her successful morning began with turkeys gobbling several dozen times on the roost before flying down to the ground. Purks handled the calling and Abel said the gobblers sounded smitten with the voice of that “new hen” in the field.
“We had several hens and a few playful deer in the field before the birds came out. When the birds saw the decoys, they came right in strutting the entire way. Due to a slope in the field, I did not see them until they were on top of our decoys,” Abel said.
Abel shot, quickly followed by Purks. In the end, two toms were in the bag. Abel’s bird was a big boy, weighing 23.5 pounds and sporting a 10.5-inch beard.
“I’m proud of myself for getting this bird for many reasons, but mostly because I dedicated a lot of hours to a sport that I love and was not discouraged by the mistakes along the way,” she said, before getting a little philosophical, adding, “I learned something new every time I went out in the woods. Some days I learn about the birds—but every day I learn about myself.”
NWTF Banquet
The Rappahannock Spurs’ sixth annual Hunting Heritage Fundraising Banquet is set for June 8 at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Fredericksburg. There will be the usual auctions and raffles, including a new raffle for a $1,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree. This raffle is limited to 250 tickets. Complimentary cocktails and appetizers start at 5:30 p.m. Dinner includes seafood, chicken and barbecue.
Attendance is limited to 150 people. Call Abel at 540/379-1965 for tickets or purchase them online at events.nwtf.org/461470-2019. Single tickets are $75, couples are $100 and children, $25. For information about being an event sponsor, contact cljohnson6976@gmail.com.
Family Affair
Everyone can use a hunting or fishing mentor. Julie Abel had Steve Purks. And many youngsters take their first squirrel, deer or turkey with a parent or grandparent. Seven-year-old Evan Tremblay got to share the spring gobbler experience with both his dad Scott and his grandfather Robert on April 27 in King George.
“We sat Evan in his dad’s lap and I got off to the side to help call. After about 20 minutes of calling, the bird came about 15 yards away,” Robert Tremblay said.
The boy missed with the first shot from his .410 single shot gun, but amazingly, the turkey didn’t flee the area.
“We called some more and the bird came right back to the same spot. He did not miss that time,” Tremblay said. “This is one hunt I will never forget.”
Evan’s turkey was mature, weighing 22 pounds and sporting an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs.
Hunting and fishing traditions are often passed down along family lines. That’s important as we seek to preserve traditions and fund conservation. But, remember also to share the outdoors, your skills and passions, with others who may be interested, but aren’t kinfolk.
Motts News
Night catfishing at Motts Reservoir begins May 17. Anglers can fish from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Boats must meet lighting standards for night fishing. Prices range from $3 to $8 and bait is available. Additional night fishing dates are June 14, 28, July 12, 26, Aug. 16, 30 and Sept. 13.
The annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled for June 1. Sponsors are needed. Support is tax deductible. For information about sponsorships or night catfishing, call 540/786-8989.
