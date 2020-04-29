FLY FISHING has never been one of my wheelhouse pursuits, but I always love trying to accurately “present” a fly to often unseen trout and revel in the moment when I’m actually successful in fooling one.
You don’t have to be a fly-fishing expert to appreciate good art, such as the book “America’s Favorite Flies.” This 656-page book is a heavyweight, literally, with nearly 7 pounds of full-color content ideally suited for reading rooms at rustic, yet opulent, fishing lodges. I can easily see it in an angler’s personal library--one with dark wood and the residual aroma of cigar smoke and good bourbon.
This book was printed in 2017, making me a late discoverer of what the authors (Richmond-area locals Rob Carter and John Bryan) rightfully refer to as an “encyclopedia” of more than 200 of the favorite fly selections of noted anglers, statesmen, actors and authors.
Whenever I admire a collection of flies or watch a person painstakingly tying one, I marvel at the intricate effort required to create this intended replica of nature. You often can’t appreciate the intricate, nuanced detail unless you examine them with a magnifying glass.
This book removes that need. In a masterful cross-referencing initiative, the authors present full-page, full-color images of the favored flies, linked to back-of-the-book, first-person narratives and images of the contributors, including such notables as President Jimmy Carter, fly matriarch Joan Wulff, the late Lefty Kreh, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, Riverkeeper founder Robert Boyle, rocker Huey Lewis, author Tom McGuane and artist James Prosek. Some of the flies represent the contributor’s own creations.
Robert Bickell’s Copper Beadhead Hare’s Ear was nearly identical to the fly I pitched while wading a half-mile stretch of New Zealand’s Makuri River. Other standouts included the Wiley Woodie, Tribute, a couple classic Adams, Mr. Rapidan, Bonefish Parrot Joe, The Meadow, The Fly Formerly Known as Prince; heck, they were all cool. There were nymphs and shrimps; muddler minnows and clousers; caddis, coachmen and mayflies–bugs all. One guy slipped a spinner in there. Hmmm.
Interspersed among the flies and the guest essay storytelling are gallery-quality works of art spanning all media, from watercolor to acrylic to colored pencil.
The amount of color in the book is incredible. The traditional hardcover edition (ISBN: 978-0-9987376-8-3) is available for $72.50 (half its orginal price). A faux leather-bound edition, suitable for the most elegant personal libraries is $125. Only 245 copies of this numbered edition exist.
More information is at theflyfishingbook.com. Enter coupon code FREELANCESTAR for a $10 discount. Free shipping is available in the continental United States. A portion of the proceeds go to the James River Association and the Native Fish Society.
I can’t imagine any avid fly fisherman not wanting to own this book. Hint to friends and significant others: it’d make a great special occasion gift.
Tales from the Hills
I’ve known Chris Ellis for nearly a quarter-century, dating back to when he was a rangy young man living not too far from Beckley, W.Va. and the New River Gorge. He was raised on the banks of the Elk River. While his work in outdoor communications and promotions over the years has taken him all over North America, he stays true to his West Virginia home and roots.
Ellis is an accomplished trout angler, a skilled river raft driver, an enthusiastic squirrel, turkey and deer hunter. In fact, he was one of the wonderful West Virginia crew in 2004 who helped when we put together a deer hunt for the first wounded warrior ever to take such an adventure directly out of Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
Last fall, Ellis told me he was compiling a book of some of his favorite stories and memories of growing up and living in the Mountain State. It’s out and titled, “Hunting, Fishing and Family – From the Hills of West Virginia.”
If you read this book, you’ll learn a lot about Ellis; his home, his passions, his values. It isn’t a single, long-spun narrative but a collection of short stories (vignettes really) that are rarely more than a couple of pages long.
Each conveys a memory, emotion or philosophy related to an outdoors experience, often connected to sharing that experience with a loved one. The book is full of testimonials to his parents, kids, dogs and, especially, his grandfather. I loved the story where he explained what separated his grandfather from the typical weekend angler. Similar tales reveal his boyhood wonder at watching the old man operate. Ellis explains how he wants to pass along the oral history and lessons to his own children and grandchildren.
The book is a fast 123 pages, with no photos or illustrations. If you hunt from a turkey or deer blind or tree stand, it’s an easy one to slip into a pack. Read a story or two, then scan the woods or field.
Among my favorite passages were Pop’s Flag, Elk River Mom, Dad’s Day and Above All, He Was a Fisherman. If there is one line, I too will lovingly echo until my least breath, it’s, “Thank you Granddad for taking me fishing.”
The book (ISBN-13: 978-1-942294-15-3) is published in paperback by Quarrier Press in Charleston, West Virginia. It is $12.95 and available through wvbookco.com in the Nature/Outdoors category.
In the end, all we really have are our memories. We don’t leave with anything other than that collection of experiences and relationships. Many outdoor writers are contemplative, seeming to intently seek life’s lessons as they go about their pursuits. The best part is they not only build their own rich collection of memories, but also get to share them with the most important person to any writer, the reader.
Thanks for reading. Stay safe. We’ll see you in the woods or on the water.
Uupdate
Last week, we reported on a turkey hunter being shot April 11 in Giles County. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries released a report last Friday noting that Michael R. Ragland was arrested for the Class 1 misdemeanor offense of reckless handling of a firearm.
