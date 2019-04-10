The Board of the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is dedicating its newest wildlife management area today, naming it after its recently retired Executive Director Bob Duncan.
Duncan retired April 1 after a 41-year career with the department, the last 11 of which were spent leading the state agency that oversees and manages wildlife and inland fisheries. A nationwide recruitment search is under way for a successor.
The Robert W. Duncan WMA is 1,346.61 acres and located in the southern end of Caroline County near the small community of Frog Level, on the border with King William County. It was purchased for $3,260,000, from William E. Neale, Albert E. Neale, C.T. Neale, III, LLC, Page Simpson Neale and Brian Thomas Neale, according to DGIF Communications Manager Lee Walker.
Walker said DGIF’s main focus when purchasing WMAs is to develop, manage, and maintain habitat for wildlife. “The department also works hard to create public access for outdoor recreational activities that include hunting, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing,” he added.
With the addition of the WMA and the nearby, smaller Mattaponi Bluffs WMA, the agency will now oversee 44 such areas spanning nearly 205,000 acres. The Mattaponi Bluffs WMA was purchased for $1,020,000, from Banbury Farm II, LLC, Walker said.
Some WMAs offer hunting unrestricted access to licensed hunters as the hunting seasons cycle around the calendar. Others, especially smaller properties, often offer limited hunting on a special draw or permit basis. Rick Busch, DGIF’s superintendent of lands and facilities, said current plans for the new WMAs include deer, turkey small game hunting. Both sites have river frontage, which may allow some waterfowl hunting. Organized hunts aren’t in the plans at this time, he said.
For more about DGIF-managed WMAs, see dgif.virginia.gov/wma.
Virginia recently received $11.9 million as its apportioned share of excise tax revenues collected under the Pittman-Robertson (P-R) Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act and $5.29 million under the Dingell-Johnson/Wallop-Breaux Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act (SFRA).
As we’ve noted in recent columns, conservation funding is complex, laid almost entirely at the feet of the nation’s hunters and anglers. License sales, boat registrations and similar outdoors consumer spending pay for most of the work.
These federal funds are generated through excise taxes on hunting, shooting and fishing equipment and boat fuel. The apportionment process is administered through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program.
More than $1 billion was apportioned recently to the states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and the District of Columbia to support wildlife conservation.
Texas, at $30.9 million received the most P-R funds. Texas and Alaska saw the most SFRA funds with $18.27 million each.
The amounts are apportioned based on license sales within a particular state, but the SFRA has a provision that no state shall receive less than 1 percent or more than 5 percent of the total dollars available. The P-R apportionment is adjusted so than no state receives more than 3 percent or less than 1 percent of the available funds.
According to Walker, DGIF got slightly more than two-thirds of this year’s SFRA funding, with the balance going to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
Another big slice in DGIF’s budget pie chart comes by transfer from the Virginia General Assembly of money derived from the Watercraft Sales and Use Tax, and the Hunting, Fishing, and Wildlife Watching Equipment Sales Tax. The legislation requiring this, often referred to as House Bill 38, originally passed in 1998 with the funding taps turned on in 2000. It gave DGIF a nearly 25 percent funding increase, averting what was rapidly becoming a conservation crisis in the state.
That legislation provides 2 percent of the proceeds from the state sales and use tax on hunting, fishing and wildlife-watching equipment to DGIF’s Game Protection Fund, up to an annual amount of $13 million. However, Walker said, the department doesn’t receive that full authorized amount most years. They’re getting $11 million this year.
Both the federal and the state contributions are increasingly important to DGIF operations as license revenues decline. Walker said the federal money has comprised about 30 percent of DGIF’s overall budget over the last four years. State transfers covered about 20 percent over the same timeframe.
“Both of these sources are increasingly becoming larger percentages of our overall budget,” Walker said.
“The department has been forced to look for ways to operate more efficiently while still occasionally needing to delay certain items, such as equipment purchases, research efforts and capital projects. When revenues are more consistent or even increasing, the department is able to put these funds back on the ground more quickly and successfully in terms of outdoor activity recruitment efforts, wildlife habitat work, and public access opportunities in the form of new or expanded Wildlife Management Areas,” Walker said.
The agency’s annual budget for 2019 is $62.3 million.
New Nonprofit Leaders
The National Wild Turkey Federation’s Board Chairman Marvin Hartley recently announced the board has elected Harlan Starr as its new president. Starr has served on the NWTF’s national board of directors since 2008.
Starr owns Chattokee Lodge in Gaylesville, Alabama. He loves to hunt turkeys and has been involved in his state chapter activities for decades. I hunted with Starr shortly after he built the lodge. We came close, but didn’t kill a bird. As I recall, a group of cows humorously infringed on the action, curiously surrounding our decoys and interrupting what seemed to be a gobbler’s approach.
I wish him the best as he assumes this important position.
Ducks Unlimited has a new Chief Executive Officer. Floridian Adam Putnam has a wide-ranging mix of outdoors, business and political experience. He owns Putnam Groves Inc, a citrus farm and cattle ranch located in Central Florida, was a five-term member of Congress and, most recently, served as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture.