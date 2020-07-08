Kimmy Sullivan has either held a field hockey stick or coached the sport for the past 20 years.
She began playing at University of Mary Washington camps at age 10 and later became a standout at Stafford High School and Longwood University.
She was hired as an assistant coach at Mountain View under her mother, Pattie Sullivan, in 2012 before taking over the head position in 2015.
She directed the Wildcats to at least the state semifinals in four of her five seasons. Under her leadership Mountain View went to three state championship games and captured two titles.
But for the first time in more than two decades field hockey won’t be a part of Sullivan’s life. She has resigned from Mountain View and has accepted a position as a physical education teacher at Ferrum Elementary School in southwest Virginia.
Sullivan said she’s been in a long-distance relationship for five years and is moving to be closer to her partner.
“It’s extremely difficult,” Sullivan said. “Field hockey has been my life. It’s never an easy time to make that decision and it’s never a good group of girls to leave behind. You get attached to these girls like they’re your own. But there comes a point when you have to separate your personal life from coaching.”
Field hockey isn’t played often in the region of the state where Sullivan is relocating. She noted that three colleges—Ferrum, Roanoke and Sweet Briar—field teams, but not many high schools do. She said she may attempt to introduce field hockey to the area via youth camps.
“My goal is to bring in field hockey, even if it’s a rec venture,” Sullivan said.
Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim said Sullivan’s absence will be felt. She also served as the Wildcats’ girls lacrosse coach in 2019 and would have done so last spring but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Sullivan’s lone season at the helm of girls lacrosse, the Wildcats reached the Region 5D championship game and the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
“It’s a huge loss for our school,” Margheim said. “She’s a tremendous person and a tremendous coach. All of her kids respected her. She could communicate with kids a lot of differently because she had that respect. It’s a tough loss not just for our school, but for our county.”
Sullivan said leaving Stafford County is “one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in my life.” She said the Wildcats are expected to once again be in contention for a state title if the 2020 season isn’t affected by the pandemic.
She recently informed her players of her departure. Stafford County Public Schools posted the vacancies to its website Wednesday morning.
“I told the girls that I think they’re still going to have a very competitive team,” Sullivan said. “They have veteran players and a lot of younger players who know the Mountain View standard.
“It doesn’t fall back on the coach. This team is good because of how hard it works. They know the goals they want to achieve and they can achieve them whether I’m there or not.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.