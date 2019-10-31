Carrie Stinchcomb didn’t enter the Battlefield District cross country championships Thursday afternoon with a definitive plan.
The James Monroe junior’s formula for winning her first district crown was to grin and bear it.
It worked.
Stinchcomb finished the 3.1-mile course at Spotsylvania High in 21:34.3 to propel the Yellow Jackets to the team championship, as well.
“I really didn’t have a strategy, but my coach always tells me to smile when I run,” Stinchcomb said. “It sounds stupid, but it helps a lot. It lifts my spirits and it keeps me encouraged because I know my coaches and my teammates believe in me.”
James Monroe senior Alex Kolar also had reason to smile.
Kolar took top honors on the boys’ side to earn his first district title.
The Yellow Jackets, however, weren’t able to overcome King George’s depth as the Foxes earned the team championship.
James Monroe took the top two places when Kolar and Aidan Ridderhof placed first and second, respectively.
“It’s really incredible. We put in so much hard work over the last six months going back to June,” Kolar said. “Seeing that stuff come together, especially Aidan coming in second, was really incredible. I just have to thank my coaches and, of course, Aidan, because he’s a great running partner.”
Partnerships helped the Foxes boys emerge victorious overall.
King George’s top runner, Matt Rose placed fifth.
However, the Foxes placed six runners in the top 15. Andrew Dale, Brady Wingeart, Justin Healey and Alexander Dachos earned every place from ninth through 12th. Graham Paterson placed 15th.
“They’ve trained as a group and they’re really working strong together,” King George head coach Paul Koepfinger said. “We’ve got real depth. I’ve got 10 guys who could be varsity. So they push each other every day. When you have that type of internal competition you can’t help but get stronger.”
King George finished with 47 points, just ahead of JM (60). Chancellor (92), Courtland (104), Caroline (117), Eastern View (129) and Spotsylvania (161) followed.
Courtland was second to JM’s girls. After the Yellow Jackets (36) and Cougars (59), King George (60), Chancellor (70) and Eastern View (124) followed. Caroline and Spotsylvania didn’t field complete girls teams.
James Monroe will be back in action at the Region 3B meet Tuesday at North Street Cross Country Course in Woodstock.
Kolar said the district title was his first goal. Now he aims to perform well in the region and qualify for states.
“I had two [goals this year]—district title and all-state,” Kolar said. “One’s down and I’m looking forward to that state meet on Nov. 16.”
The six remaining Battlefield teams will compete in the 4B competition Wednesday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. The Foxes know they’ll have to be at their peak to qualify for states in a field that includes strong Richmond-area programs.
“Our region’s tough. There are some amazing schools there,” Koepfinger said. “We know it’s a challenge. But this is certainly a confidence booster. It can’t hurt us. We’ve got a few things to fix. We had a couple of guys that didn’t quite make the standard. But we’ve got time and we’ll get it straightened out.”
GIRLS RESULTS
Team Scores: 1. James Monroe 36; 2. Courtland 59; 3. King George 60; 4. Chancellor 70; 5. Eastern View 124.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Carrie Stinchcomb (JM) 21:34.3; 2. Maya Cea–Lavin (Ch) 21:43.4; 3. Ana Heller (JM); 4. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 21:52.5; 5. Kyla Brown (KG) 21:58.6; 6. Sydney Wynn (JM) 22:13.5; 7. Isabel Whitman (JM) 22:15; 8. Elle Slater (Ct) 22:17.3; 9. Kellie Williams (KG) 22:20.9; 10. Makaila Keyes (Ct) 22:32; 11. Rebecca Schoenberger (Ch) 22:32.8; 12. Alexis Carmine (Ct) 22:40.3; 13. Alexa Hewson (Ct) 22:41.8; 14. Zoe Decker (Ch) 22:42.5; 15. Darby Ashley (EV) 22:50.7.
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. King George 47; 2. James Monroe 60; 3. Chancellor 92; 4. Courtland 104; 5. Caroline 117; 6. Eastern View 129; 7. Spotsylvania 161.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Alex Kolar (JM) 16:54.8; 2. Aidan Ridderhof (JM) 17:07.8; 3. Kyle Ernandes (Ct) 17:12.4; 4. Connor Adkins (Ch) 17:14.6; 5. Matt Rose (KG) 17:42.9; 6. Christian Reid (Ct) 17:47.2; 7. Dominic Kittle (Ca) 17:49.1; 8. Elijah Akbar (EV) 17:49.3; 9. Andrew Dale (KG) 17:54.7; 10. Brady Wingeart (KG) 17:55.5; 11. Jason Healey (KG) 17:57; 12. Alexander Dachos (KG) 18:15.3; 13. Samuel Dumont (JM) 18:23.3; 14. Liam O’Gorman (Ch) 18:38.5; 15. Graham Paterson (KG) 18:55.
