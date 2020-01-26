LeBron reaches assist milestone as Lakers beat Mavericks

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles.

 Michael Owen Baker

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash, according to TMZ.

The NFL world immediately reacted to the stunning news. You can see the shocked and somber tweets down below.

Here’s TMZ with more on what happened:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bryant has famously used a helicopter to travel for years -- dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters -- Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

