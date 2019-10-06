Temperatures were cool on Saturday night at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg but the action on the track for the Super Cup Stock Car Series was hot, with Kevin Kromer wrapping up the season points championship.
Kromer won the first of two 60-lap features, taking the lead for good on lap 22. He finished fourth in the second race, won by Bob Schacht, to clinch the title. Schacht was second in the opener, his only appearance this year in the Super Cup Series.
In the Modified division. Chris Humblet won for the sixth time this season gaining two more precious points in the run for a championship. With four races left, he has a 34-point lead over race runner-up Chris Johnson.
In other races, Don Schumann took the feature in the UCAR division on a last lap, turn four pass on Josh Blankenship; Kris Kurtz won for the third time this year in the UCAR import class and extended his points margin over second place driver Reggie Alcaraz with only one race left; James Scott took the Anycar feature; and Jesse Jones claimed the Mini Modified/UCAR import race.
This Saturday (Oct. 12) is Operation Blue Christmas, featuring Late Models, Modifieds, Dominion Stocks, UCARS clutched and purses ladies race and the Mini Cups. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the green flag drops at 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.