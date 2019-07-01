LITTLE LEAGUE: King George 9-11 All Star Team heads to states

King George 9–11 Little League remained undefeated and outscored their opponents 22–6 during the All Star Baseball Tournament, edging Spotsylvania National Little League in the championship game to become the Virginia District 15 champions. The team will head to Bluefield to compete in the state championship.
The team includes (front row) Dawson West, Matthew Kane, Tanner Cook, Mason Parker, Kaleb Inzana, Joey Eves, (second row) Blake Donze, Nathan Robey, Logan Buckler, Braden Elchenko, Jasper Gallant, Dylan Longfellow, (third row) Manager Chris Robey, Coach Jason Inzana and Coach Justin Kane.