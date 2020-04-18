STEVE ATKINS
(Spotsylvania):
Maryland RB to Green Bay Packers, 1979 (44th overall)
TORREY SMITH
(Stafford):
Maryland WR to Baltimore Ravens, 2011 (58th overall)
DEXTER MCDOUGLE
(Stafford):
Maryland DB to New York Jets, 2014 (80th overall)
DAESEAN HAMILTON
(Mountain View):
Penn State WR to Denver Broncos in 2018 (113th overall)
GARY JENNINGS
(Colonial Forge):
West Virginia WR to Seattle Seahawks, 2019 (120th overall)
JERMON BUSHROD
(King George):
Towson OT to New Orleans Saints, 2007 (125th overall)
DEANDRE HOUSTON–CARSON
(Massaponax):
William & Mary DB to Chicago Bears, 2016 (185th overall)
DARNELL ALFORD
(Chancellor):
Boston College OT to Kansas City Chiefs, 2000 (188th overall)
NATE ILAOA
(North Stafford):
Hawaii RB to Philadelphia Eagles, 2007 (236th overall)
