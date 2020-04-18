STEVE ATKINS

(Spotsylvania):

Maryland RB to Green Bay Packers, 1979 (44th overall)

TORREY SMITH

(Stafford):

Maryland WR to Baltimore Ravens, 2011 (58th overall)

DEXTER MCDOUGLE

(Stafford):

Maryland DB to New York Jets, 2014 (80th overall)

DAESEAN HAMILTON

(Mountain View):

Penn State WR to Denver Broncos in 2018 (113th overall)

GARY JENNINGS

(Colonial Forge):

West Virginia WR to Seattle Seahawks, 2019 (120th overall)

JERMON BUSHROD

(King George):

Towson OT to New Orleans Saints, 2007 (125th overall)

DEANDRE HOUSTON–CARSON

(Massaponax):

William & Mary DB to Chicago Bears, 2016 (185th overall)

DARNELL ALFORD

(Chancellor):

Boston College OT to Kansas City Chiefs, 2000 (188th overall)

NATE ILAOA

(North Stafford):

Hawaii RB to Philadelphia Eagles, 2007 (236th overall)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments