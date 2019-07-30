The University of Mary Washington men’s rugby team will move up to the Rugby East Conference this fall, joining the top level of intercollegiate competition.
UMW won the D1AA national club championship during the 2017–18 school year. Its new conference is classified D1A, the highest level of collegiate rugby. UMW will begin as an associate member, meaning it can qualify for postseason play via an at-large bid.
”The guys are very ecstatic, it was a unanimous decision,” UMW head coach Tyler Stephens said in a school release. “Once I put it the question to the players there was not a single person hesitant.”
GOLF
Spotsylvania High School rising junior Rachel Detore placed eighth in the 16–18 division this week’s Virginia State Golf Association Junior Girls’ Championship in Virginia Beach.
Detore shot rounds of 72 and 77 at Broad Bay Country Club. Norfolk’s Rebecca Dinunzio, who will be a freshman at Virginia Tech in the fall, carded rounds of 69 and 65 to win by four strokes over runner-up Rory Weinfurther of Midlothian.