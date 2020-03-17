The Fredericksburg Area Running Club announced on Tuesday that all social runs and events in March have been canceled because of novel coronovirus concerns. The group also postponed its board of directors meeting until April 16.
Meanwhile, the 95th Virginia Gold Cup in The Plains was postponed from May 2 to June 20. All pre-purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.
And Virginia Motor Speedway south of Tappahannock postponed the start of its season, set for April 4. Dominion Raceway in Thornburg has not made an announcement.
