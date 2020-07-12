Fans attending this season’s first night race at Dominion Raceway got to see a record-setting seven red flag situations as well as drivers going airborne, both inside and outside of their cars.
On Saturday night, Dominion provided one of the stoutest fields for the late model stock cars this season, with 22 cars taking the green flag in the first twin 60. The race showcased regulars like Doug Barnes, Tyler Hughes, Peyton Sellers, Davey Callihan and Mike Ganoe. It also brought Mike Looney and Sergio Pena back to Fredericksburg for the first time this year.
The race featured five cautions, including one red flag in which Barnes cannonball himself onto the windshield of Hughes’s car after an altercation into the outside wall. Hughes was taken to the hospital. On restart, Looney took the lead and held Sellers off to claim his first win in three tries at Dominion.
“[We’re] still a work in progress. We don’t really have much of a notebook for this track” Looney said before the race. “[We] think we found the direction and hopefully get a top-five finish tonight.”
The second Late Model feature was reduced from 60 laps to 30 due to time constraints, and the field was limited to 15 cars. Callihan started on the pole and was strong early until he had to retire five laps in with a mechanical issue. Michael Hardin inherited the lead but could only hold it for 10 laps before Sellers, the division points leader, rocketed out front and didn’t look back in winning his third race of the season.
The Virginia Racer Late Models competitors held their first race in the Championship Challenge Series, which pits drivers from both Dominion Raceway and Langley Speedway in a six-race series at alternating sites. South Boston’s Landon Pemberton and Cole Bruce surged to the front of the 19-car field and battled for the lead for much of the race. With two laps remain, the drivers were even. When the white flag flew, Pemberton made his move going into Turn One and put his nose under Bruce one last time. Pemberton beat Bruce to the finish line by less than a car length. Callihan, Logan Clark and Reid Murphy filled out the top five. The next race in the series will be at Langley on July 25.
Richard Powers claimed victory in the Dominion Stock division, where only eight points separate first from fifth. Gary Burke padded his points lead with a second-place finish. Barry Beebe, who was looking to continue his early season success, faded four laps from the finish after taking the early lead. Bobby Curtis was third and Beebe fourth.
Also improving his points lead was Tommy Jackson in the Inex Legends series. Jackson, who started in fifth place after the invert, moved into the lead 10 laps into the 25-lap contest. Chris Lilly tried to catch Jackson but was unable to close the gap. Layton Harrison, Colby Flowers and Ryan Matthews rounded out the top five.
Other winners Saturday night included Pete Sullivan and Kim Oliver in the Anycar division, Kris Kurtz for the second week in a row in the Mini Stock division, and Ryley Music who came from last in the field after an on-track incident to take the checkered flag.
The next night of Dominion racing will be Saturday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. and first race at 7 p.m.
