When Jarett Hunter visited Howard University in Washington, the Bison’s new coaching staff showed interest in him outside of his ability to elude defenders carrying the football.
The Louisa senior rushed for 2,597 yards and 43 touchdowns the final two years of his high school career. But when Hunter visited Howard, the conversation was mostly about his disposition.
“They said I’m a high-character kid, had a great family around me and a good support system,” Hunter said. “The coaches and players made me feel like family. They showed me around and it felt like I had been there before.”
Hunter orally committed to the Bison Tuesday afternoon, choosing Howard over another scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute. He’s one of several Fredericksburg-area standouts set to sign national letters of intent today, National Signing Day.
King George senior offensive lineman Terrell Staton is signing with Wagner (N.Y.) University. Staton, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound first-team all-Battlefield District performer, also visited Division II programs Seton Hill (Pa.), Stonehill (Mass.), St. Anselm (N.H.) and West Virginia State.
Staton said the addition of first-year head coach Tom Masella, his comfort level at Wagner and its proximity to New York City were determining factors.
“I could feel myself there,” Staton said. “On the overnight visit at other schools I could barely sleep. At that place I slept perfect. I felt this could be home.”
Orange running back Jaylen Alexander and offensive lineman Garrett Pitts are signing with Georgetown and VMI today, respectively.
North Stafford’s quarterback-receiver tandem of Jamir Boyd and Holt Egan made college decisions recently, as well. Boyd will sign with West Virginia Wesleyan. Egan received a preferred walk-on opportunity from FCS runner-up James Madison.
Boyd passed for 5,731 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons as the Wolverines’ full-time starter. He was the Free Lance-Star player of the year as a junior in 2018 and a first-team All-Area quarterback last season. He said the presence of Bobcats’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Cortney Roberts was influential in his decision.
“They basically run the same offense as North Stafford,” Boyd said. “I’ll be able to spread the ball around and get it to playmakers.”
Egan was Boyd’s top receiver last season, finishing with 1,054 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He held a scholarship offer from Long Island University, but he said the allure of JMU was too much to pass up. Former teammate Devin Ravenel is a receiver for the Dukes, who have won two national championships and appeared in three of the past four FCS title games.
“I’m going to work my butt off and hopefully get a starting job and earn a scholarship,” Egan said.
Egan isn’t the only area standout going the walk-on route. James Monroe senior linebacker Jack Hardy will walk-on with Virginia. Hardy (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) was a first-team all-district and all-Region 3B selection.
He’s been a lifelong U.Va. fan and would’ve considered the school even without the opportunity to play for head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Hardy said he’s doubtful he has the speed to play linebacker in the Atlantic Coast Conference, so he’ll focus on either defensive end or long snapping. He was JM’s long snapper.
“All my life I’ve been going to U.Va. games with my [grandfather],” Hardy said. “My whole life I’ve wanted to go to U.Va. So to get the opportunity to play football there was just amazing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.