Edward Joyner wasted little time emphasizing what he needs from Chris Shelton when the Louisa senior sharpshooter orally committed to the Hampton University men’s basketball team this past weekend.
The Pirates connected on the third-fewest 3-pointers in the Big South Conference last season en route to an 18–17 campaign.
That’s why Joyner, the head coach, was thrilled to land the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter.
“Coach Joyner said, ‘I need you to shoot,’ ” Shelton recalled. “They envision me coming in as a shooting guard and developing my game to become a better all-around player.”
Shelton plans to sign a national letter of intent with Hampton on Wednesday at Louisa, surrounded by friends, family, classmates and administrators.
He visited Hampton last Thursday, received his second Division I scholarship offer and announced his decision three days later.
Shelton averaged 21 points per game this past season as he helped lead the Lions to the Class 4 state title game where they fell to George Washington-Danville, 55–44.
It was a rare off game from beyond the arc for the Class 4 state player of the year, who connected on 10 3-pointers in a win over Powhatan in December.
Shelton made 7 of 8 treys in the first half of a win over Churchland in the state quarterfinals at Culpeper Middle School. He finished the season with more than 70 made 3-pointers while emerging into a team leader.
“It was great from the aspect of helping to bring Louisa back to a top program,” Shelton said of his senior season. “We’ve been building forever and after 25 years to get back to states, it was amazing.”
Shelton also held a scholarship offer from Hampton’s former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival, North Carolina A&T.
The Pirates left the MEAC after 22 seasons to join the Big South in 2018. Shelton said Hampton’s straightforward coaching staff made it an attractive option.
“The coaches treat you like family and they keep it real with you,” Shelton said. “They tell you the truth and not just what you want to hear. If they see a future for you there they’re willing to sacrifice their time to build you into a better man and a better basketball player.”
Shelton has experience in character building. He suffered a torn ACL in both his eighth-grade and freshman seasons. He worked to rehabilitate the injuries and is now reaping the benefits.
“I don’t really like to talk about it because I don’t like using it as an excuse,” Shelton said. “It’s unfortunate when it happens to any athlete. But it will definitely make Wednesday even more special because of the hard work that was put into it.”