Javon Swinton entered North Stafford High School self-assured and ready to contribute to the Wolverines’ football and basketball programs.
It didn’t take long for him to show his coaches he had good reason to be confident.
Swinton was a backup running back to current Penn State rising sophomore Devyn Ford as a freshman.
The Wolverines were well on their way to a rout of Osbourn in the 2016 season-opener when Ford exited and Swinton took over at tailback.
“I’ve got a very clear memory of it,” said North Stafford head coach Neil Sullivan who was a defensive assistant at the time. “We were going in the end zone down by the scoreboard at Slye Stadium and he punched it in on an inside zone play. He made a little quick cut and got right into the end zone almost untouched. I was like, ‘Wow. This isn’t what most 14 year-olds look like their first time in a varsity game.’ So right away he showed he can be something special.”
Swinton lived up to his promise.
He became an all-state performer in football and basketball, where he ended his career this past winter as the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Swinton capped his football run with a career-high 14 touchdown receptions as a wide receiver. On the basketball court he became three-time Commonwealth District player of the year after averaging 25 points per game and leading the Wolverines within one win of the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
In a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic eliminated spring sports, Swinton’s showing in the fall and winter earned him Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year honors.
Swinton, who signed a national letter of intent to play defensive back for Indiana’s football team and will walk-on with the Hoosiers’ basketball program, said it was frustrating not to win a high school state championship but his two-sport career was still fulfilling.
“I feel like North Stafford helped me get where I am today and to the next level,” Swinton said. “It taught me a lot. The state titles are something I always wanted and always dreamed of. But the bigger picture was getting to the next level and North Stafford definitely helped me do that.”
Swinton was a boon to the Wolverines, as well.
He played wide receiver, defensive back, running back and quarterback throughout his football career. He helped the Wolverines win back-to-back Region 5D championships before seeing their season end to Stone Bridge in the Class 5 state semifinals in 2018 and ’19.
In each of Swinton’s four years as a starter for the hoops squad, North Stafford reached the regional semifinals. Swinton was named All-Area player of the year after his junior season and he was a three-time All-Area guard.
Former North Stafford head coach Steve Hibberd coached Swinton all four years before he stepped down in April. Hibberd said Swinton grew into a leader.
“He meant more to us as a young man than as a basketball player,” Hibberd said. “He’s obviously a kid that scored almost 1,900 points and helped us win 66 games that he played in but his contribution is more than that … The kid would come in at 6 o’clock in the morning during football season to lead workouts and get shots up.”
Hibberd said that was pivotal because his team had eight football players. He said it would’ve been easy for them to dismiss basketball until late December.
“When you get a kid like Javon that comes in, in the morning, it makes it tough for the other kids to say, ‘No, I’m not doing it,’ ” Hibberd said.
Swinton now turns his attention to Indiana. During the pandemic he’s trained in open fields and lifted weights in friends’ basements. The Hoosiers have sent him drills he can perform at home.
He said redshirting next season is a possibility but it hasn’t been thoroughly discussed.
He’s been in touch with the basketball staff and while he anticipates joining them after football season, the coaches have told him his scholarship sport should be first priority.
“I’m just doing whatever I can to stay ready,” Swinton said.
