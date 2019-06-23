Riverbend boys basketball coach Nat Jackson got only a glimpse of the type of athleticism Jaren Holmes brings to the table.
Basketball has always been third in the pecking order for Holmes, who starred in track and field at Riverbend and was also a starting wide receiver for the football team.
Holmes never spent much time honing his skills on the hardwood, but was still one of the Bears’ top defenders and rebounders.
The 6-foot-4 leaper gave Jackson and his teammates a thrill when he threw down his first in-game dunk in a contest at Massaponax last season.
“He caught one off the rim and dunked it,” Jackson said. “It was crazy. So he showed flashes. It was just hard for him to be consistent … But he easily fit in defensively and when the ball was coming off the rim.”
Holmes certainly fit in on the track.
The University of North Carolina signee captured five individual Class 6 state championships in the indoor and outdoor seasons combined.
He won the long jump and triple jump to culminate the indoor season. He set personal bests in the long jump (24-1 ½), triple jump (50-1 ½) and high jump (6-8) to snag state titles in those events to end the spring.
Holmes’ exploits on the track, gridiron and hardwood earned him Free Lance-Star male athlete of the year honors, narrowly edging out North Stafford two-sport star Javon Swinton. Eastern View senior Zach Brown, Louisa junior Jarett Hunter and Washington & Lee senior J.J. McNeill rounded out the top five.
Holmes’ basketball and football teams went a combined 5-29 in his senior year, but he and his coaches said he never let frustration get the best of him.
Holmes said he believes he could’ve been a Division I wide receiver if he devoted himself strictly to the sport.
“Basketball wasn’t really one of my passions so I just kind of did it for fun,” Holmes said. “Last season was not how I wanted it to be, but I still enjoyed the time with my teammates and coaches.
“Football was my favorite sport. I always loved playing football but it was just hard the last two seasons not having very good seasons. I never gave up or didn’t give it my all.”
Holmes had no such issues on the track. He scored 35 of the Bears’ 36 points during the outdoor state meet to propel the team to a fifth-place finish, the highest in school history.
Skeeter Jackson, his personal coach in the jumps, said once Holmes is no longer transitioning to different sports each season he’ll really take off.
He competed in basketball and track during the winter. Holmes said he’s also eager to see what he’ll do giving track and field his undivided attention. He plans to concentrate on horizontal jumps and hurdles in college.
“Once he can get to college and be around it full-time there are a lot of intricate things that he’ll learn,” Jackson said. “He’ll develop, which hopefully will take him over the top.”