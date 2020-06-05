JAVON SWINTON

North Stafford

Senior was first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D wide receiver

District basketball player of the year and first-team All-Area

First-team all-Region 5D and all-Class 5 in basketball

Signed with Indiana for football and will walk-on basketball team

CORVION DAVIS

Colonial Beach

Senior was first-team all-Northern Neck District and all-Region 1A in football

Averaged 22.6 points per game for the basketball team

Named district and region basketball player of the year

Named first-team all-state in basketball after leading Drifters to the state semifinals

AIDAN RYAN

James Monroe

Junior was named first-team all-Battlefield District, all-Region 3B and All-Area at defensive back

Accounted for 1,944 total yards and 17 touchdowns at quarterback

Finished second in the state in Class 3 in the indoor track long jump (22-5 3/4)

Orally committed last month to Virginia to play football

JARETT HUNTER

Louisa

Senior rushed for 1,092 yards and 18 touchdowns as a running back and quarterback

Jefferson District offensive player of the year and first-team all-Region 4B and All-Area

First-team all-district in basketball and third-team All-Area

Signed a national letter of intent to play football at Howard University

ALEX SPANGLER

Eastern View

Senior scored on 13 touchdown receptions as a wide receiver in the fall

Named first-team all-Class 4 as a return man after scoring on six punt returns and two kickoff returns

Named second-team all-Battlefield District in basketball after returning from injury

Will play football for Hampden-Sydney

