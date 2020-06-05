JAVON SWINTON
North Stafford
Senior was first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D wide receiver
District basketball player of the year and first-team All-Area
First-team all-Region 5D and all-Class 5 in basketball
Signed with Indiana for football and will walk-on basketball team
CORVION DAVIS
Colonial Beach
Senior was first-team all-Northern Neck District and all-Region 1A in football
Averaged 22.6 points per game for the basketball team
Named district and region basketball player of the year
Named first-team all-state in basketball after leading Drifters to the state semifinals
AIDAN RYAN
James Monroe
Junior was named first-team all-Battlefield District, all-Region 3B and All-Area at defensive back
Accounted for 1,944 total yards and 17 touchdowns at quarterback
Finished second in the state in Class 3 in the indoor track long jump (22-5 3/4)
Orally committed last month to Virginia to play football
JARETT HUNTER
Louisa
Senior rushed for 1,092 yards and 18 touchdowns as a running back and quarterback
Jefferson District offensive player of the year and first-team all-Region 4B and All-Area
First-team all-district in basketball and third-team All-Area
Signed a national letter of intent to play football at Howard University
ALEX SPANGLER
Eastern View
Senior scored on 13 touchdown receptions as a wide receiver in the fall
Named first-team all-Class 4 as a return man after scoring on six punt returns and two kickoff returns
Named second-team all-Battlefield District in basketball after returning from injury
Will play football for Hampden-Sydney
